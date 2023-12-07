Moist Wound Dressing Strong Extension In Revenue Continues

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market held a market value of USD 967.73 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,521.92 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.16% over the projected period.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a side effect caused by antineoplastic agent. It is one of the most common side effects and a mostly sensory neuropathy which might be accompanied by motor and autonomic changes of varying duration and intensity. Increasing awareness coupled with the increasing emerging therapies are anticipated to boost the market growth.

The increasing launches of novel therapies and its cost effectiveness is also boosting the market growth. The rising product launches is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth, and is anticipated to contribute significantly for the growth of the moist wound dressing marketspace during the forecast period. Moreover, the surging geriatric population in the developing and developed regions is contributing towards the market growth.

However, the market is expected to be negatively influenced by the high availability of alternative moist wound dressings. Furthermore, the high risk and damage is also expected to hinder the market growth to a limited extent.

KEY PLAYER

Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) poses a significant challenge in cancer treatment, and while there isn’t a specific market solely for CIPN, various stakeholders play crucial roles in managing this condition within the broader oncology and pharmaceutical markets. The key stakeholders involved in addressing CIPN include:

Pharmaceutical Companies: These organizations conduct research and development to create medications aimed at managing or preventing CIPN. They invest in clinical trials and drug development programs focused on finding effective treatments to alleviate neuropathic symptoms caused by chemotherapy.

Healthcare Providers: Oncologists, neurologists, pain management specialists, and other healthcare professionals are involved in diagnosing and managing CIPN. They employ various treatments, including medications, physical therapy, nerve stimulation, and lifestyle modifications, to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life for cancer patients experiencing neuropathy.

Patients: Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy who develop peripheral neuropathy are directly impacted by CIPN. Patients play a crucial role in reporting symptoms to healthcare providers, managing their treatment-related side effects, and seeking support and information about available treatments or therapies to alleviate neuropathic pain and discomfort.

Research Institutions: Academic centers, universities, and research organizations conduct studies and clinical trials aimed at better understanding the mechanisms behind CIPN and identifying potential therapeutic interventions. Their research contributes to the development of new treatments and strategies for managing and preventing CIPN.

Regulatory Bodies: Entities such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) oversee the approval and regulation of medications and therapies intended for CIPN treatment. Compliance with regulatory standards is crucial for pharmaceutical companies seeking approval for drugs specifically targeting neuropathy caused by chemotherapy.

Support Groups and Advocacy Organizations: Non-profit organizations and advocacy groups dedicated to cancer patients provide support, education, and resources for individuals affected by CIPN. These groups raise awareness, offer guidance, and advocate for improved treatments and research funding for neuropathy resulting from chemotherapy.

While there might not be a distinct market solely dedicated to CIPN, the collective efforts of these stakeholders within the broader oncology and pharmaceutical industries contribute to addressing the challenges posed by chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Continuous research, innovative therapies, patient support, and regulatory guidance are essential for managing and mitigating the impact of CIPN on cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Segments Overview:

The global moist wound dressing market is segmented into product, application, and end user.

By Product,

? Foam Dressings

? Gauze Dressings

? Non- reabsorbable Gauze Dressings

? Occlusive wound dressing

? Hydrophilic wound dressing

? Transparent Membrane Dressings

? Alginates Dressings

? Composites Dressings

? Hydrocolloids Dressings

? Hydrogel Dressings

The foam dressings segment is estimated to cross revenue of USD 1,000 million in 2022. The gauze dressings segment held the largest market share with a value of USD 1,727.7 million in 2027. Moreover, the alginates dressings is projected to grow with the highest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

By Application,

? Diabetic Foot Ulcers

? Pressure Ulcers

? Burns and Scalds

? Chronic Leg Ulcers

? Surgical Wounds

The diabetic foot ulcers segment is anticipated to grow steadily at the rate of 7% over the anticipated period owing to the rising use of moist wound dressings for the management of diabetic foot ulcers. The pressure ulcers held the market volume crossing USD 500 million by 2023.

By End User,

? Hospitals

? Homecare

? Clinics

? Dispensaries

The hospitals segment is projected to hold an opportunity of around USD 1,010.2 million during the period 2022-2030. The homecare segment is estimated to grow fastest with a rate of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global moist wound dressing market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

