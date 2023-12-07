Automotive E-commerce Market Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth From 2023 to 2032

“Automotive E-commerce Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Automotive E-commerce Market by region.

Global Automotive E-commerce Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032.

The automotive e-commerce online platform is used to sell automotive parts, accessories, and services for B2C and B2B buyers. This platform helps companies to attract a huge customer base for reviews, and information associated with the products. The growth of the automotive industry, increase in penetration of the internet & smartphones, and rising e-commerce expenditure in the automotive segments are the primary factors that are spurring the market demand across the globe. For instance, as per Statista, in 2020, the worldwide automotive manufacturing industry was estimated generated a revenue of nearly USD 2.5 billion and it is anticipated to reaches nearly 2.8 billion by 2022. Therefore, the flourishing development of the automotive manufacturing industry is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the Automotive E-commerce Market in the near future. However, several concerns associated with cyber-security and growing shares of the counterfeiting of automotive parts impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing advancements of multiple payment modes and growing demand for omnichannel are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive E-commerce Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising inclination towards hassle-free purchasing and growing demand for luxury and premium cars. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growth of the e-commerce sectors, as well as increasing number of government initiatives, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive E-commerce Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advance Auto Parts

JC Whitney

Flipkart

Amazon

Napa Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts

e-bay Inc

Arch Auto Parts

Pep Boys

Auto Anything

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Informational and Multimedia

Engine Component

Tires and Wheels

Electrical Products

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Two Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Vendors:

OEM

Third Party Vendors

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

