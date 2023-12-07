AI in Insurance Market Players Leveraging on Growth Opportunities

“AI in Insurance Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the AI in Insurance Market by region.

Global AI in Insurance Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is supporting insurance companies by eliminating various repeatable tasks from operational teams and helps efficiently carry on more complex actions. It also helps in optimizing the services, which are offered by insurers to their brokers, customers, and other external third parties. Factors such as a growing inclination toward personalized insurance services, rising investment by insurance companies in AI & machine learning, and an increase in government initiatives for supporting digitalization are driving the global market growth. For instance, in June 2022, MS&AD announced the company partnership with Akur8. The objective of this partnership is to improve innovation development processes by automating risk modeling, by the usage of transparent artificial intelligence (AI) proprietary technology, which helps insurers to boost their speed-to-accuracy for higher market reactivity, predictive performance, and immediate business impact, along with maintaining complete control and transparency on the models created.

Consequentially, the rising number of strategic initiatives by key market players is burgeoning the market growth across the globe. However, the dearth of skilled labor and high deployment cost of AI, and advanced machine learning impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rise in the number of collaborative agreements between insurance companies and AI & machine learning solution companies and the growing need to automate the operational process are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global AI in Insurance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing investments in solutions such as 5G and IoT technologies, along with increasing adoption of advanced solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing demand for 5G, IoT technologies, and other technology services, as well as the rising government initiatives supporting digitalization, would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI in Insurance Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Applied Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Quantemplate

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Deployment Model:

On-premise

Cloud

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

By Application:

Fraud Detection and Credit Analysis

Customer Profiling and Segmentation

Product and Policy Design

Underwriting and Claims Assessment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of AI in Insurance manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of AI in Insurance by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of AI in Insurance in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

