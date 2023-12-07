Isopropyl Alcohol Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2023 to 2032

“Isopropyl Alcohol Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Isopropyl Alcohol Market by region.

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Isopropyl Alcohol is a clear, colorless, flammable liquid that is one of the two isomers of propyl alcohol. It is extensively used for hand lotions, cosmetics and other after shaving lotions. Thus, growing demand in the end-use industries and rising demand for the product as an astringent and antiseptic are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to Statista, the worldwide revenue for pharmaceuticals, went from USD 1,265 Billion, in the year 2020 to USD 1,423 Billion in the year 2021. However, ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and variations in the prices impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, technological advancements and favorable government initiatives as well as strategic initiatives by the private players, and developments in the research & development institutes are likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Isopropyl Alcohol market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising pharmaceutical industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Increasing consumption of sanitizers and other hygiene products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Isopropyl Alcohol market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hexcel Corporation

Dow Chemical

Mistral Industrial Chemicals

INEOS Corporation

ReAgent Chemicals Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries

Linde Gas

Ecolab

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Antiseptic & Astringent

Cleaning Agent

Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

By End-Use:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Core Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduction: This chapter outlines the scope of the report and provides an executive summary of the different market segments, including the market size, future development potential, and evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape: Here, we conduct a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Isopropyl Alcohol manufacturers, including price, output, and revenue market share, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information.

Chapter 3: Production and Value Analysis: This chapter provides a quantitative analysis of the production/output and value of Isopropyl Alcohol by region/country, identifying the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption Analysis: We analyze the consumption of Isopropyl Alcohol in different regions and countries, introducing the market development, future prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Product Segment Analysis: This chapter provides an analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 6: Application Segment Analysis: We analyze various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles: This chapter provides detailed profiles of key players in the market, including product production/output, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Industrial Chain Analysis: Here, we analyze the industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Sales Channel Analysis: We analyze the sales channel, distributors, and customers in this chapter.

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics Analysis: This chapter introduces the market dynamics, latest developments, driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, along with an analysis of relevant policies.

Chapter 11: Production and Supply Forecast: We provide a production and supply forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 12: Consumption and Demand Forecast: This chapter provides a consumption and demand forecast for the global and regional market.

Chapter 13: Type and Application Forecast: We provide a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each market segment in the next six years.

Chapter 14: Conclusion: Finally, we present the main points and conclusions of the report, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market and its potential growth prospects.

