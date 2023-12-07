Bus Pantograph Charger Market Players Leveraging on Growth Opportunities

“Bus Pantograph Charger Market” report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Bus Pantograph Charger Market by region.

Global Bus Pantograph Charger market is valued at approximately USD 1970.74 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The Pantograph charger is a roadside charging station with a roof spanning the roadway. Contacts from the overhead charger are lowered onto a pantograph when the bus approaches the charging station and connects to rails located on the vehicle’s front roof. The market growth is driven by key factors such as growing strategic collaboration between charging solution providers and bus manufacturers and growing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. For instance, in 2018, the Volkswagen Group subsidiary Electrify America in the US announced its intention to contribute USD 44 million to promote the Green City initiative in the city of Sacramento. China dominates the market for electric bus charging infrastructure, followed by Europe and North America.

Furthermore, in November 2021, Siemens Smart Infrastructure made the announcement that it will supply the charging infrastructure, i.e., charging by on-board pantograph and contact hood with 100 and 450 kilowatts for 21 all electric low-floor buses in Leipzig. The accompanying contract was given to VDL Bus & Coach by Leipziger Verkehrsbetriebe (LVB) GmbH, the city of Leipzig’s public transportation provider. The connection is made possible in both systems by contact hoods. This means that the buses will be fitted with a pantograph that is movable bottom-up for charging, like a streetcar. Through the contact rails located in the hood, the car charges automatically. Moreover, growing government investments and their focus on improving charging infrastructure propel the market growth in upcoming years. However, reduction in charging time for electric buses impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Bus Pantograph Charger market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share globally, owing to several government initiatives and growing popularity of electric school buses across the country. However, Europe is the fastest growing region due to increasing adoption of electric buses across the region in the upcoming years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Electrify America LLC.

ChargePoint

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Hangzhou AoNeng Power Supply Equipment Co., Ltd.

Blink Charging

Siemens AG

Shell

BYD

ABB

Tesla

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Charging Type:

Level 1

Level 2

Direct Current Fast Charging

By Component Type:

Hardware

Software

By Charging Infrastructure:

Off-board top-down pantograph

On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

