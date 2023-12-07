Samsung Bespoke Collection Welcomes Winnie the Pooh and Friends

Unleash your creativity and transform the Bespoke Refrigerator into a one-of-a-kind piece that is uniquely you

[1] Featured MyBespoke (personalised) refrigerator design decals are for inspiration purposes only, and not for actual sale.





[2] Prices are inclusive of the fridge panels and the fridge decal cost for the Bespoke Winnie the Pooh Collection. Price for each Bespoke Refrigerator will vary depending on the selection of colour panels and finish, and option for further customisation with designs from Bespoke Creators Collection, Bespoke Wallpaper Collection, Bespoke Disney Collection, Bespoke Marvel Collection, Bespoke Winnie the Pooh or Design Your Own. Top up cost for design customisation is fixed for each Bespoke Refrigerator type and applicable for full or partial design customisation. Colour of panels subject to stock availability. Check in-store for more details.





[3] Free Bespoke Refrigerator colour panels only applicable for the following colours: Clean Peach, Clean Vanilla and Glam Navy. Promotion is applicable till 31 Dec 2023, while stocks last. T&Cs apply.



