Taiwan introduces AI to improve visitor experience

Translation service seen as digital counterpart to interpreter with three years of experience

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/07 17:08
Taiwan implements AI interpretation services for foreign visitors. (Tourism Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has implemented AI interpretation services at some airports and tourist destinations to enhance the travel experience for international visitors.

The trial program is underway at two locations: the arrival hall lobby of Taipei Songshan Airport and Yehliu Visitor Center, according to the Tourism Administration.

Taipei Songshan Airport, in the capital, welcomes many tourists from Japan and South Korea—key contributors to Taiwan's inbound tourism. Meanwhile, Yehliu, in New Taipei, is a popular scenic spot in northern Taiwan.

A demonstration video showcases a staff member responding to a visitor's inquiry in Japanese. Using microphones, the conversation is translated into text in the desired languages, and displayed on a transparent screen.

The AI system, available in English, Japanese, and Korean, is positioned as a digital counterpart to a seasoned interpreter with three years of experience. As part of a strategic initiative to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2024, the smart service will be expanded to other airports and attractions.
