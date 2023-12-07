Taiwan’s TSMC controlled 57.9% of foundry market in Q3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) was ranked first out of the top 10 global foundries by revenue in the third quarter.

According to a report released by research firm TrendForce on Wednesday (Dec. 6), TSMC controlled 57.9% of the foundry market during the third quarter. The world’s largest contract chipmaker recorded US$17.25 billion (NT$543 billion) in 3Q revenue, an increase of 10.2% from Q2.

TSMC sales were driven by strong demand in the PC sector and for smartphone components, including new iPhones and Android devices, in addition to urgent restocking orders from mid-to-low-end 5G and 4G inventories, TrendForce said. The company’s 3nm process chips were responsible for 6% of its revenue during Q3, while advanced chips 7nm and below made up around 60% of total revenue, per the report.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) was ranked fourth among foundries in Q3, controlling a 6% market share with US$1.8 billion in revenue, which was a 1.7% quarter-on-quarter decline.

UMC was bolstered by urgent orders, which largely offset automotive order adjustments, per TrendForce. The Taiwanese chipmaker’s 28/22 nm chips saw revenue grow by around 10%, representing 32% of UMC’s total revenue.

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) was ranked eighth, with US$333 million in revenue, representing 3.8% growth from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (PSMC) was ranked 10th in Q3, with US$305 million in revenue, representing a 7.5% quarter-on-quarter decline.

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) broke into the top 10 foundries for the first time since Intel’s financial restructuring at ninth place, capturing a 1% market share. IFS had US$311 million in Q3 revenue, a 34.1% jump from Q2.