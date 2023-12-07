Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau helps scammer return from Georgia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese national working for a fraud ring in Georgia was able to leave the country and return home last May, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Thursday (Dec. 7).

A report by CTWANT said that following international attention on scam rings using Cambodia, many of the groups moved their activities to other countries, including the former Soviet Republic of Georgia. As the country was deemed unfriendly toward Taiwan, it was difficult to obtain a visa to stay there, so fraud groups often used passports from third countries, the report said.

A junior member of a Taiwanese organized crime group followed a senior criminal to Georgia but found it difficult to make money there, per CNA. As a result, he asked for assistance from the authorities to leave.

The CIB said Thursday it had been successful in getting that person back home last May, with the participation of its representative in the Netherlands.