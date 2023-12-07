Taiwan reaffirms sovereignty following US-China phone call

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s sovereignty is a universally acknowledged fact, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said on Thursday (Dec. 7).

Only Taiwan’s 23 million people have the right to determine the country’s future, Liu said. He reiterated the government's policy of maintaining the cross-strait status quo to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Liu’s comments follow a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Dec. 6. Wang reiterated China's stance on the Taiwan issue, demanding that the U.S. not interfere in China's internal affairs or support Taiwan independence.

U.S. President Joe Biden held a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on Nov. 15. Biden emphasized that America’s “one China” policy has not changed and said the U.S. opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.

The president also called on China to refrain from continued military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.