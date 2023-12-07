Enzyme Big Profits on the Horizon as Market Size Continues to Grow

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global enzyme market held a market value of USD 8.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.51 billion by the year 2035. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period.

The enzyme market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich products, and the surging research activities by public and private agencies. The rising technological advancements in different sectors urges the demand for top-notch enzymes. Moreover, the high demand of enzymes in food and beverage industry is a key contributing factor for the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world is driving the growth of the enzyme at a substantial rate.

On the other hand, the immense concern related to the handling and safety issues of enzymes is constricting the market growth. In addition to that, the issues with enzyme-based therapies also hinders industry growth.

The "Enzyme Market" is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders to drive market growth

The rise in chronic disorders, including diabetes, arthritis, cancer, chronic pain, nervous disorders, sciatica, push the demand for enzymes based medications. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the enzymes.

KEY PLAYER

Adisseo, AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Associated British Foods Plc, Amano Enzyme, Inc., BASF SE, Codexis, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novus International, Novozymes A/S, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The enzyme market encompasses several key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, advancements, and growth. These stakeholders consist of various participants, including enzyme manufacturers, biotechnology companies, food and beverage industries, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, research institutions, regulatory bodies, and consumers.

Enzyme Manufacturers: These companies are central to the enzyme market, producing a wide array of enzymes used across diverse industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, textiles, animal feed, and more. Enzyme manufacturers focus on research and development to create enzymes with specific properties, higher efficiency, and improved functionalities to meet various industry demands.

Biotechnology Companies: Apart from enzyme manufacturers, biotech firms often engage in enzyme research, development, and production. They contribute to advancements in enzyme technology, exploring novel applications and improving enzyme performance through genetic engineering and bioprocessing techniques.

Industries: Food and beverage industries utilize enzymes for various purposes, including food processing, brewing, baking, and dairy production. Enzymes help improve product quality, enhance flavors, and optimize production processes. In the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, enzymes are used in drug development, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications.

Research Institutions: Academic centers, universities, and research institutions conduct studies and experiments on enzymes, exploring their mechanisms, properties, and potential applications in various fields. Their research findings drive innovation and improvements in enzyme technology.

Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States and equivalent organizations globally, oversee the safety, quality, and approval of enzymes used in different industries. Compliance with regulatory standards is essential for enzyme manufacturers to market and distribute their products.

Consumers: End consumers indirectly influence the enzyme market through their preferences for enzyme-enhanced products. Their demand for cleaner labels, sustainable products, and functional foods drives the innovation and adoption of enzymes in various consumer goods.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, market segmentation, and continuous improvements associated with enzymes is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in enzyme technology, influencing the direction of various industries and fostering innovation in enzyme applications. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, meeting consumer demands, and driving further developments in enzyme technology.

Segments Overview:

The global enzyme market is segmented into type, source, reaction type, and application.

By Type,

? Protease

? Carbohydrase

? Lipase

? Polymerase and Nuclease

? Others

The protease segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD five billion revenue by 2032. In addition to that, the carbohydrase segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD six billion during 2022 to 2035.

By Source,

? Microorganisms

? Plants

? Animals

The microorganisms segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 9% over the forecast period.

By Reaction Type,

? Hydrolase

? Oxidoreductase

? Transferase

? Lyase

? Others

The hydrolase segment held the highest market share of more than 75% in 2021.

By Application,

? Food and Beverages

? Household Care

? Bioenergy

o Biofuels

o Bio-chemicals

o Biodiesel

o Biogas

o Others

? Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

? Feed

? Textiles

? Pulp & Paper

? Detergent

? Nutraceutical

? Personal Care & Cosmetics

? Others

The food and beverages segment is expected to grow three times in revenue generation from 2022 to 2035. Moreover, on the basis of bioenergy segment, the biofuels sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR amongst all bioenergy segments.

Regional Overview

By region, the global enzyme market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

