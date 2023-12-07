Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Massive Revenues Expected as Market Size Gains Traction

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market held a market value of USD 2,073.9 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 4,298.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.4% over the projected period.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is one of the most common types of pulmonary fibrosis, which causes scarring or fibrosis in the lungs. This makes it difficult for a person to breath. Growing geriatric population, increase in smokers? population, and favourable support through funding for the pulmonary fibrosis research is anticipated to boost the market growth. Despite the driving factors, high treatment cost are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing geriatric population

Geriatric population is more likely to suffer from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which is likely to boost the market growth. According to the WHO, the geriatric population is expected to nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. Also, according to Medscape, as of July 2021, approximately two third of IPF patients are above the age of 60 years. It also stated that in the U.S., the incidence rate of IPF in people aged 18 to 34 years is around 0.4-1.2 cases per 100,000 people and in people aged 75 years or older is ranged between 27.1-76.4 cases per 100,000 people. Therefore, growing geriatric population is expected to fuel the market growth over the projected period.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market involves multiple key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, advancements, and growth. These stakeholders encompass various participants, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, patients, regulatory bodies, research institutions, advocacy groups, and caregivers.

Pharmaceutical Companies: These companies are central to the IPF market, focusing on the research, development, and commercialization of medications specifically targeted at treating and managing IPF. They invest in discovering new drugs, conducting clinical trials, and obtaining regulatory approvals for effective therapies.

Healthcare Providers: Pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, and other healthcare professionals play a crucial role in diagnosing and managing IPF. They provide treatments, offer supportive care, and monitor disease progression using various diagnostic tools and therapeutic approaches.

Patients: Individuals diagnosed with IPF and their caregivers are important stakeholders in the market. Their experiences, needs, and feedback on treatments and quality of life significantly impact the focus of research, development, and healthcare delivery in managing IPF.

Regulatory Bodies: Entities like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States and comparable agencies globally oversee the approval, safety, and quality assurance of medications and therapies for IPF. Compliance with stringent regulatory standards is essential for pharmaceutical companies to bring new treatments to the market.

Research Institutions: Academic centers, universities, and research organizations conduct studies and clinical trials aimed at understanding the underlying mechanisms of IPF, developing new therapies, and evaluating treatment strategies. Their research findings contribute to advancements in IPF management and potential breakthroughs in therapies.

Advocacy Groups: Organizations dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, and advocating for patients with IPF play a crucial role. They foster community engagement, provide education, and facilitate access to resources for patients and caregivers affected by IPF.

Understanding the strategies, advancements in drug development, regulatory landscape, patient experiences, and continuous research associated with IPF is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in IPF treatment, influencing the direction of research, healthcare delivery, and quality of life for individuals affected by this condition. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, improving treatment outcomes, and fostering innovation in IPF management and care.

Segments Overview:

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is segmented based on therapy.

By Therapy,

? Esbriet (Pirfenidone)

? Ofev (Nintedanib)

? Tipelukast

? Pamrevlumab

? KD025

? PRM 151

? GKT831

? Other IPF Therapy

The Esbriet (Pirfenidone) segment is expected to account for the highest share of 30% in the U.S. market in 2021. This is because it has received the label of ?conditional recommendation for IPF treatment?. The tipelukast segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the UK market, owing to the growing number of players involved in the development of tipelukast.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) market is divided into the U.S., EU5, and Japan.

