UK Medical Compression Garments Market Size Set to Drive Big Profits in the Future

The UK medical compression garments market held a market value of USD 150.27 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 238.66 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market volume is accounted to grow at the rate of 4.6% over the anticipated period.

The rising sports activities and the increasing inclination of people to engage in sports create substantial demand for supportive garments and medical compression garments. Moreover, the rising incidence of sports accidents and injuries fuel the demand for medical compression garments over the historic period.

The “UK Medical Compression Garments Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The increasing number of wounds intricates the demand for compression garments in the country. For instance, according to Wounds UK, during the period 2012-13 to 2017-18, a 71% increase in the annual prevalence of wounds from 2.2 million to 3.8 million, with the largest increase related to acute wound types (80%) was observed. Thus, this boosts the market growth for medical compression garments in the UK.

On the other hand, the concern regarding skin issues, breakouts, allergies, is a restrictive factor for medical compression garments market. In addition to that, body fitting issues post usage is also hindering the market growth.

The UK medical compression garments market involves various key stakeholders that significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and development. These stakeholders encompass different participants, including manufacturers, healthcare providers, patients, regulatory bodies, distributors, and technology providers.

Manufacturers: Companies specializing in medical compression garments play a central role in the market. These manufacturers design, produce, and distribute compression garments used in various medical applications, such as managing venous disorders, lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, and aiding in post-surgery recovery. They focus on innovation, material quality, and comfort to cater to the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Healthcare Providers: Clinicians, physicians, physical therapists, and healthcare professionals are crucial stakeholders. They prescribe and recommend compression garments based on patient needs, conditions, and treatment plans. Healthcare providers educate patients on proper usage and the benefits of compression garments in managing various medical conditions.

Patients: Individuals dealing with venous disorders, lymphatic conditions, or recovering from surgeries constitute a significant stakeholder group. Patients rely on compression garments to manage symptoms, improve circulation, reduce swelling, and promote healing. Patient feedback and comfort are pivotal in the choice and use of compression garments.

Regulatory Bodies: Entities like the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK oversee the regulation, safety, and quality assurance of medical devices, including compression garments. Compliance with regulatory standards is essential for manufacturers to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these garments.

Distributors: Companies involved in the distribution and sales of medical compression garments ensure the availability and accessibility of these specialized products to healthcare facilities and providers. They manage logistics, supply chains, and relationships with manufacturers to meet market demands.

Technology Providers: Companies offering innovations in fabric technology, design, or wearability contribute to advancements in compression garment materials and manufacturing processes, improving comfort and effectiveness.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, patient needs, and continuous improvements associated with medical compression garments in the UK is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in compression garment technology, influencing the direction of the market. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, improving patient care, and fostering innovation in medical compression garments.

Segments Overview:

The UK medical compression garments market is segmented into product, class, application, and end user.

By Product,

? Upper Compression Garments

? Lower Compression Garments

? Anti-embolism Stockings

? Others

The upper compression garments segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021, whereas the lower compression garments is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6% over the anticipated period.

By Class,

? Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

? Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)

? Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

The class 1 segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 35 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application,

? Varicose Vein

? Deep Vein Thrombosis

? Wound Care

? Burns

? Oncology

? Others

The varicose vein segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 6.1% owing to the rising incidence and prevalence rates of this disorder. Davies?s review from 2019 states that the trends of varicose vein case rates of 51.9 cases per 1,000 women and 39.4 cases per 1,000 men. Moreover, globally, the incidence of varicose veins varies between 10% and 60%.

In addition to that, the deep vein thrombosis segment is projected to cross USD 50 million market value by 2023.

By End User,

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Ambulatory Surgical Centres

? Others

The hospitals segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

