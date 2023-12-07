United States Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, and Forecast 2023-2032

The Global United States Animal Healthcare Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

US Animal Healthcare Market Anticipated Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2028

The United States animal healthcare market is driven by growing adoption of companion animals in the country and rising awareness of animal diagnostics among pet owners. In addition, rising human population leading to widespread of livestock for the food supply and so the animal health care products. Moreover, penetration of e-commerce platforms also support the market growth in upcoming years.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, revealed that the United States Animal Healthcare market is projected anticipated grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. The United States animal healthcare industry is booming as animal diseases are becoming more prevalent; there are abundant potential for the animal healthcare market to expand throughout the course of the forecast period. The rise of online sales channels for drug and vaccines purchases also support to fulfill industry’s demand. Additionally, players are making investments in R&D projects in order to provide cutting-edge solutions to the animal health care market, which is propelling market expansion.

Rising human population leading to the demand of increase food supply which results in the widespread of livestock

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs estimates that there are currently 7 billion people living in the world, and that number will rise to 9.7 billion by the year 2050. IFAD (The International Fund for Agricultural Development) estimates that 795 million of these people are undernourished. The factors mentioned above serve as an excellent illustration of the pressing need to increase the food supply through the widespread adoption of livestock. Hence, the widespread of livestock will directly leads to drive demand of animal healthcare across the region in upcoming years.

Penetration of e-commerce platforms and technological advancements are driving the market expansion

For acquiring veterinary supplies and pet food, pet owners choose online distribution channels like e-commerce. The E-commerce sector is growing at a faster pace across the region. In addition, the technology improvements in veterinary medicine are also driving the market demand for animal health products, and it is projected to witness the same trend in future. These innovations include the creation of effective information management systems, mobile technology for pet owners, and vaccine banks. A growing emphasis on animal health innovation has sparked several initiatives enhancing market growth prospects.

Regulation on the use of antibiotics hindering the growth of the United States animal healthcare market

Regulatory agencies place limitations on the use of antibiotics. It has been noted that giving animals an excessive amount of antibiotics has an impact on consumers’ general health. Regarding the restricted use of antibiotics in farm animals, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a new policy. According to FDA policy, animal food producers are required to obtain a prescription from a doctor before using antibiotics on their animals. The regulation limits the market for animal healthcare as antibiotics make up a significant portion of animal pharmaceutical medications. Due to aforementioned factor the market is projected to hamper to certain extent in upcoming years.

Hospital pharmacies leads the distribution channel segment amidst the United States veterinary medicine market

The U.S. animal healthcare market is divided into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies & drug stores based on the distribution channel. Due to the wide availability and low cost, hospital pharmacies held the largest market share in 2021. Given the rising incidence of pandemics and chronic illnesses in companion animals, the market is anticipated to expand steadily. In addition due to the greater convenience afforded to pet owners, the e-commerce distribution channel expected to witness substantial growth over the course of the projection period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the United States Animal Healthcare Market

As COVID-19 is an unparalleled public health emergency in the United States and has influenced nearly every industry, its long-term impacts are expected to impact industry growth throughout the forecast period. In the early stages of Pandemic 2020, the US feed business struggled to meet demand due to significant supply chain disruptions in the animal nutrition industry. During the pandemic, the telemedicine trend has grown significantly. Pet owners choose online distribution channels when buying veterinary supplies and pet food like eCommerce.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the industry are Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Virbac Group, Ceva Sant Animale, Elanco Animal Health, Vetoquinol S.A, HIPRA, Huvepharma, Dechra pharmaceuticals plc. The veterinary healthcare industry in the US is moderately competitive. The market players are concentrating on enhanced diagnostic technologies for caring for animals, particularly safeguarding the animals from diseases brought on by shifting weather conditions. To obtain a competitive edge in the market under investigation, they are also concentrating on the creation and introduction of new products, new mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, TruGro MAX, a natural animal feed additive that offers strong antioxidant support, was introduced by Layn Corp. in the United States in January 2020.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Animal Type

Farm/Livestock Animals

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Fish

Companion Animal

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

By Product Type

Therapeutic

Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine

DNA Vaccines

Drugs

Parasiticides

Anti infective

Anti- inflammatory

Analgesics

Others

Medicated Feed Additives

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Amino acids

Diagnostic

Immunodiagnostic Tests

Molecular Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging

Clinical Chemistry

Other Diagnostics

Equipment and Disposables

By Treatments

Allergies

Arthritis

Dermatology Cases

By End- User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States Animal Healthcare market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Scope of the Report

The research report on the United States Animal Healthcare Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, and prominent players. The report also evaluates the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on different sectors and offers valuable observations on market segmentation based on types and applications within the Agriculture Equipment industry. This research document serves as a crucial tool for gaining deeper insights into the present state of the market and its prospective growth until the year 2032.

