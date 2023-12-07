Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Big Money to be Made as Market Size Continues to Surge

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market held a market value of USD 9,430.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 17,883.8 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period. The market volume is estimated to account around 3,174.3 MT in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% over the forecast period.

The “Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Antimicrobials are substances that can reduce the presence of pathogens like bacteria and mould. An antimicrobial agent known as a disinfectant can be applied to the surface of specific items to get rid of any bacteria that may be lurking there. Disinfectants and antimicrobial substances use chemical or biological methods to eliminate or stop the growth of dangerous organisms. Disinfectants come in a variety of forms, including oxidising agents, phenolic compounds, and aldehydes. Many industries, including paint and coatings, the processing of food and beverages, and medical and healthcare, use disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds.

KEY PLAYER

Pilot Chemical, Troy Corporation, Lonza Group, Solvay, Stepan Group, Ecolab Incorporated, The 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, Ferro Corporation, and others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market involves various key stakeholders that significantly influence its dynamics, advancements, and growth. These stakeholders encompass multiple participants, including chemical manufacturers, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, research institutions, consumers, and industries requiring disinfection solutions.

Chemical Manufacturers: Companies specialized in producing antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals play a central role in the market. These manufacturers develop and supply a wide range of chemical agents used for disinfection, sterilization, and antimicrobial purposes in healthcare, food and beverage, water treatment, and various other industries.

Healthcare Providers: Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities are significant consumers of disinfectant chemicals. Healthcare providers rely on these products for infection prevention, sterilization of medical equipment, surface disinfection, and maintaining hygienic environments to reduce the spread of infections.

Regulatory Bodies: Entities such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States and equivalent organizations worldwide oversee the regulation, safety, and approval of antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals. Compliance with stringent regulatory standards is crucial for manufacturers to ensure product safety and approval for use.

Research Institutions: Academic centers, universities, and research organizations conduct studies and research on antimicrobial resistance, disinfection efficacy, and novel chemical formulations. Their findings contribute to advancements in chemical compositions, applications, and understanding the impact of these chemicals on public health and the environment.

Consumers and Industries: Various industries, including food and beverage, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, use disinfectant chemicals to maintain clean and sterile environments. Consumers also rely on household disinfectants for personal hygiene and sanitation purposes.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, safety considerations, environmental impact, and continuous improvements associated with antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in disinfection technology, influencing the direction of various industries and public health practices. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering innovation in disinfection solutions.

Segments Overview:

The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market is segmented into function, product type, end user and sales channel.

By Function,

? Disinfectants & Sanitizers

? Antimicrobial Additives

The disinfectants and sanitizers segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 4,700 million from 2022 to 2030.

By Product Type,

? Phenolics

? Iodophors

? Nitrogen Compounds

? Organometallics

? Organosulfur

? Aldehydes

? Other Chemicals

The phenolics segment is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. In addition to that, the organosulfur segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.

By End User,

? Paint & Coatings

? Food & Beverage Processing

? Medical & Health Care

? Plastics

? Textiles

? Others

The paint and coatings segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 5,000 million by 2027, in terms of revenue.

By Sales Channel,

? B2B

? B2C

The B2B segment held more than 67% of the market share in 2021.

REASION TO BUY

