Viscosupplementation Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future

The global viscosupplementation market held a market value of USD 4,041 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8,958.9 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the reasons anticipated to propel the market include the rising need for non-surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, the prevalence of illnesses brought on by a sedentary lifestyle, and improvements in the creation of hyaluronic acid-based therapies. The market-available viscosupplements have been clinically demonstrated to be the most efficient treatment for knee osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is the most common chronic cause of disability and is a painful degenerative joint condition. The condition typically begins after the age of 30, and after 10 years of diagnosis, it may grow to become a disability.

The “Viscosupplementation Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Surging geriatric populations and prevalence of Osteoarthritis will drive the growth of the market

The rising geriatric population is driving the market growth. According to projections made by the WHO, the number of people 65 and older in the world is expected to climb from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050, which will subsequently cause an increase in the prevalence of obesity and osteoarthritis. Thus, it is anticipated that over the projection period, the demand for the product would develop significantly due to the global expansion in the target population and the growing preference for alternate treatment alternatives for corticosteroids for the management of joint pain

KEY PLAYER

Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, SMITH & NEPHEW PLC, LG Chem, Lifecore, Ferring B.V., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.,and others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The viscosupplementation market involves various key stakeholders that significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and advancements. These stakeholders encompass multiple participants, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, research institutions, patients, and distributors.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Manufacturers and developers of viscosupplements, typically hyaluronic acid-based products, play a central role in the market. These companies focus on research, development, and production of viscosupplements used for the treatment of osteoarthritis. They work on formulations, efficacy, and safety to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients.

Healthcare Providers: Orthopedic surgeons, rheumatologists, and healthcare professionals administer viscosupplementation injections to patients with osteoarthritis. They use these treatments to alleviate joint pain, improve mobility, and enhance the quality of life for individuals suffering from osteoarthritis.

Regulatory Bodies: Entities such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States and similar agencies globally oversee the approval, safety, and quality assurance of viscosupplementation products. Compliance with stringent regulatory standards is essential for manufacturers to bring these treatments to the market.

Research Institutions: Academic centers, universities, and research organizations conduct studies and clinical trials to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and long-term outcomes of viscosupplementation. Their research findings contribute to advancements in treatment strategies and guide further research and development in this field.

Patients: Individuals diagnosed with osteoarthritis are important stakeholders. Patients undergoing viscosupplementation seek relief from joint pain and improved joint function, and their experiences and outcomes with these treatments influence the market’s perception and adoption.

Distributors: Companies involved in the distribution and sales of viscosupplementation products ensure the availability and accessibility of these specialized treatments to healthcare facilities and providers. They manage logistics, supply chains, and relationships with manufacturers to meet market demands.

Understanding the strategies, clinical evidence, patient outcomes, regulatory landscape, and continuous advancements associated with viscosupplementation is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in viscosupplementation technology, influencing the direction of osteoarthritis treatment and patient care. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, improving treatment outcomes, and fostering innovation in osteoarthritis management.

Segments Overview:

The global viscosupplementation market is segmented into product type, application, material type, packaging type, and end user.

By Product Type,

? Single Injection

? Three Injection

? Five Injection

The three injection segment held the highest market share of more than 40% in 2020.

By End User,

? Hospitals

? Orthopedic Clinics/ASCs

