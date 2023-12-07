UK Medical Compression Garments Market Giants Spending is going to Boom

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The UK medical compression garments market is worth approximately $150 million and is projected to expand to $ 238.66 million by 2030. The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6%

The UK medical compression garments market is experiencing unprecedented growth. This is being driven by a number of factors, including an aging population, the rise in obesity rates, and increasing awareness of the benefits of compression garments. British patients are increasingly turning to medical compression garments to help with a range of conditions, from swelling and bruising after surgery to chronic venous insufficiency.

The “UK Medical Compression Garments Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The aging population is the largest driver of demand for medical compression garments market. As people age, they are more likely to develop chronic conditions that can benefit from compression therapy. These include venous insufficiency, lymphedema, and arthritis. Additionally, older adults are more likely to be sedentary, which can also lead to increased swelling and discomfort.

Top Players in the UK Medical Compression Garments Market

As per our analysis, to four players are holding more than 35% market share.

? 3M Company

? Bio Compression systems

? Cardinal Health

? Essity AB

? Eurosurgical

? Judd Medical

? Juzo

? LIPOELASTIC

? Medasun Medical

? Medi GmbH and Co. Kg

? Sigvaris (Switzerland)

? Smith and Nephew Plc.

? Other Prominent Players

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segment Overview

By Product

? Lower Compression Garments

? Anti-embolism Stockings

? Others

By Class

? Class 1 (14-17 mmHg)

? Class 2 (18-24 mmHg)

? Class 3 (25-35 mmHg)

By Application

? Varicose Vein

? Deep Vein Thrombosis

? Wound Care

? Burns

? Oncology

? Other

? By End User

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers

? Other

