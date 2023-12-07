Former Taiwan legislative speaker joins KMT election team

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) has accepted the post of chair for the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential campaign’s National Support Association, reports said Thursday (Dec. 7).

Wang, 82, who headed the Legislative Yuan for 17 years, is seen as the main representative of the opposition party’s less China-leaning native Taiwanese wing. By accepting the position he might play a role in the KMT trying to win back Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), per UDN.

The tycoon abandoned his independent presidential bid last month but has not said which candidate he would support.

On Thursday morning, KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) led presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and running mate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) on a visit to Wang. After one hour of talks, the four men appeared together, with Hou thanking the former speaker for supporting him from the start of his campaign.

Wang said that since the KMT had nominated Hou for the Jan. 13 election, his only choice had been to back the official party nominee. He called for party unity, adding that 60% of the public wanted a change of government.

The KMT leaders said the veteran former legislator would use his experience and influence to rally party support behind Hou and Jaw.