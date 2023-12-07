Japan's Don Don Donki opens biggest store in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Don Don Donki store, part of the largest Japanese discount chain Don Quijote, officially opened in Kaohsiung City on Thursday (Dec. 7).

At 900 pings (one ping equals 3.3 square meters), the newest Don Don Donki outlet is the largest in Taiwan and the first in Kaohsiung, reported Tai Sounds. Nearly 2,000 people crowded the store on Thursday, and police implemented traffic controls in the surrounding area.



Don Don Donki store in Kaohsiung. (Taiwan Reality Estate Co. image)

The Kaohsiung Talee Department Store, located on No. 57, Wufu 3rd Rd in Qianjin District, has three exclusive zones: "Outdoor" for outdoor products, "Donki Sake" for Japanese sake, and "Cocokawaii" for cute merchandise. Special promotions included a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Wagyu beef and as many Aomori apples as could be stuffed in one bag.

Presiding over the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), The President Group Co. Director Wu Kuan-wei (吳冠威), The President Group Co. Deputy General Manager Chang Ming-chih (張銘池), Don Don Donki Asia Pacific President Machida Satoshi (町田悟史), and Don Don Donki Taiwan President Fukuda Takashi (福田貴史).



(CNA photo)

Some people queued up as early as 6 a.m., eager to grab the opening discounts, such as buy-one-get-one-free Japanese-produced Wagyu beef for only NT$500 (US$15). Aomori apples directly from Japan also sold for a discounted price of NT$499 per bag of around 20 apples, and there were various other discounts such as muscat grapes for NT$369.

The store, identified by a yellow sign featuring its blue "Donpen" penguin mascot, is located on B1 of the Talee Department Store. Apart from a comprehensive selection of beauty products, the store also houses the restaurant Otameshido, snack shop Yasuda Rice, specialty store Mocchi Mocchi, and offers its popular Wagyu beef skewers.



(CNA photo)

Introducing the concept of in-store shops to Kaohsiung, the store also hosts the second-ever global Wakasakura Sushi, equipped with two private rooms, each accommodating eight people.