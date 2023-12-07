Countdown to 2024: Amari Johor Bahru set to brighten your Christmas and New Year

Embrace The Season And Bid Farewell To 2023 In Style With Live Musical Performances, Weekend Activities And A Sizzling New Year's Eve Party

Amari Johor Bahru General Manager, Pauline Chua (centre in orange dress) posing for a photo with the choir from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Infant Jesus Convent after the Christmas tree light up event.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - Amari Johor Bahru, a 5-star hotel in the heart of the city, brightened the festivities with a Christmas tree light up event, featuring a large eco-friendly themed tree adorned and decorated with recycled and repurposed items, as well as choir performances and a wholesome community initiative.The event on 30th November kicked off with a choir performance at the hotel’s lobby by students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Infant Jesus Convent (IJ), followed by a Christmas tree light up event officiated by Pauline Chua, General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru."We are excited to welcome guests to Amari Johor Bahru for our enchanting Christmas celebration," said Pauline Chua. "Our goal is to create a memorable festive experience for everyone who chooses to spend this special time with us, and we hope to brighten up your Christmas." she added.Embracing the spirit of generosity during this season of giving Amari Johor Bahru invited 30 children from Esther Home, an orphanage in Johor Bahru. Each child received presents in the form of stationary as a thoughtful gift. This was done as a gesture to give back to the community, with the children treated to a delightful meal, creating a memorable evening for them.The festive cheer does not end there, as events, performances and weekend sessions for the whole family will be available till the new year.Guests at Amari Johor Bahru will be able to experience the Christmas carolling and choir performances throughout December, with Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Infant Jesus Convent Choir performing on the 2nd and 9th of December from 3pm to 4pm, and Calvary Community Church Choir Group on the 3rd, 10th, 17th and 23rd of December from 12pm to 1pm.Weekend activities will also be prepared to engage guests of all ages. Families are invited to participate in an engaging gingerbread making session for kids that will be held on the 3rd, 10th, and 25th of December from 12.30 pm to 3 pm at Amaya Food Gallery. This promises to be a joy for the little ones and an opportunity for families to come together and dabble in the festive spirit.Those dining in at Amaya Food Gallery on the 24th, 25th and 31st of December can look forward to live performances by the Gentleman Band. Performance timings for Christmas eve will be from 6pm to 10pm, while Christmas day will be from 12pm to 3pm. For New Year's Eve, the band will be performing from 6pm to 9.30pm.As the clock ticks down to 2024, head over to the Terrace on New Year's Eve to welcome the new year with a bang. DJ E.T will be spinning the beats, ensuring a memorable end to the year with an unforgettable party.Make your year-end a spectacle of joy and celebration by immersing yourself in the magic of the festivities at Amari Johor Bahru. Embrace the season and create memories that will last a lifetime. For room bookings and inquiries, please contact 07-266 8888.Hashtag: #AmariJohorBahru #Christmas #NewYear #Amari #Johor #Bahru

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amari Johor Bahru

Be it for business or leisure, Amari Johor Bahru is nestled in the heart of the thriving city of Johor Bahru. This oasis of comfort and service, with fresh and modern facilities, is encompassed by the iconic heritage trail, popular shopping centres, commercial buildings, traditional bakeries, museums, old kopi shops and trendy cafes. The hotel is a couple of steps from Komtar JBCC, City Square and the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. Offering easy access, it is a 30-minute drive from Senai International Airport, 80-minute drive from Singapore’s Changi International Airport, and a five-minute walk from JB Sentral Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex and the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS), which will link Johor Bahru and Singapore. The hotel interiors are by Warren Foster-Brown of Singapore based award-winning firm FBEYE International, and incorporates contemporary Malaysian and Thai touches.





