Taiwan pledges US$2 million to fisheries fund

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Dec. 5) that it will donate US$2 million (NT$63.06 million) to a Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) trust fund over five years.

Speaking at a MOFA press conference on Thursday (Dec. 7), Department of International Organizations Deputy Director-General Li Kuan-te (李冠德) said Taiwan was committed to assisting developing small island countries and remained compliant with WCPFC obligations, CNA reported. Lee said donations would be implemented from next year.

The WCPFC, which Taiwan is a formal member of, is holding its annual meeting from Dec. 4-8 in the Cook Islands. The commission entered into force on June 19, 2004, and is dedicated to addressing problems in high seas fisheries management, including unregulated fishing, over-capitalization, and excessive fleet capacity, among other issues.

Taiwan’s Pacific Island allies, Nauru, Palau, the Marshall Islands, and Tuvalu, are all members of WCPFC.