Taiwan holds renewed trade talks with Canada

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Barely a month after Taiwan and Canada concluded Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) talks, the two countries conducted a round of trade discussions in Ottawa Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) headed the Taiwanese delegation for the 19th round of talks, where he met Weldon Epp, Canada’s assistant deputy minister of global affairs for Indo-Pacific. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Digital Affairs had also sent representatives, per CNA.

The resilience of supply chains, green economy, digital economy, and the review of investments were included on the list of topics for discussion. Taiwan’s aim for zero carbon emissions by 2050 was also a focus of attention, the report said.

Chen said that since the previous round of talks, the two sides had booked considerable successes. For 20 years, Taiwan and Canada had cooperated on the research and development of advanced technology, while Canadian businesses played a pivotal role in Taiwan’s carbon reduction efforts.

In addition, Canada launched a new Indo-Pacific strategy last year, emphasizing the importance of regional peace and stability. The move also signified that closer cooperation with Taiwan was likely to persist.