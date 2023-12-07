United States High Speed Surgical Drill Market Size Expected to Fly High with Increased Demand

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The United States High Speed Surgical Drill market held a market value of USD 220.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 301.4 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Surgical drills are devices used for making holes in a bone for attachment of plates, screws, or surgical pins. The market is expected to be driven by the increased health care expenditure and rising access to health care facilities globally. Furthermore, growing medical tourism and rising cases of injuries & accidents.

The “United States High Speed Surgical Drill Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growing cases of injuries and accidents

Rising number of accidents and injuries are posing as a major health concern. They are leading to a rising number of surgeries, hence increasing the demand for better surgical drills for convenience and speedy procedures. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, over 38,000 people in the U.S. die to crashes on the roadways. Furthermore, around 4.4 million people suffer from serious injuries and require medical attention. Hence, increasing cases of injuries and accidents are expected to boost the market growth for high speed surgical drills.

KEY PLAYER

Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Brasseler, Smith & Nephew, Conmed, Nouvag AG, Stryker, Aesculap Inc., NSK America Corporation, De Soutter Medical USA, Inc., and Other Prominent Players

MARKET OVERVIEW

The United States high-speed surgical drill market involves various key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and technological advancements. These stakeholders encompass different participants, including medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, research institutions, distributors, and patients.

Medical device manufacturers are central to the high-speed surgical drill market in the US, developing, designing, and producing surgical drills used in orthopedic, neurosurgical, dental, and other surgical procedures. These companies focus on innovation, precision, safety, and ergonomic design to meet the specific needs of surgeons and healthcare facilities.

Healthcare providers, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, dentists, and hospitals, are key stakeholders utilizing high-speed surgical drills in various surgical interventions. They rely on these drills for precise bone cutting, shaping, and removal during procedures, seeking tools that offer efficiency, accuracy, and safety.

Regulatory bodies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, oversee the approval, safety, and quality assurance of high-speed surgical drills. Compliance with regulatory standards is essential for manufacturers to market and distribute these devices, ensuring patient safety and effectiveness.

Research institutions and academic centers contribute to advancements in high-speed surgical drills by conducting studies, developing new technologies, and evaluating the performance and safety of these devices. Their research findings drive innovation and improvements in drill design, functionality, and surgical techniques.

Distributors and sales networks play a significant role in distributing high-speed surgical drills to healthcare facilities and providers across the United States. They manage logistics, supply chain networks, and relationships with manufacturers to ensure availability and access to these specialized surgical devices.

Patients who undergo surgeries benefiting from the precision and effectiveness of high-speed surgical drills are indirect stakeholders. They rely on the expertise of surgeons and the quality of surgical tools for safe and successful procedures.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, market penetration, applications in different surgical specialties, and continuous improvements associated with high-speed surgical drills in the United States is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in high-speed surgical drill technology, influencing the direction of the market. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, improving surgical outcomes, and fostering innovation in surgical devices.

Segments Overview:

The United States High Speed Surgical Drill market is segmented based on type, product, and application.

By Type,

? Pneumatic High Speed Surgical Drill

? Electric High Speed Surgical Drill

The electric high speed surgical drill segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 4% over the projected period. Electric surgical drills come in compact size and also offer high torque. Also, they don?t make much noise. All these factors are resulting in their growing adoption, which is fuelling the market growth.

By Product,

? Capital

? Consumable Sales

The consumable sales segment is estimated o surpass a market value of USD 150 million by 2023 owing to their high need in every type of surgery. Capital equipment can be repeatedly used in all types of procedures.

By Application,

? Dentistry

? Orthopedics

? Neurology

? Others

The dentistry segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 20 million during 2021 to 2030 owing to the increasing usage of high speed surgical drills for removing decay and reshaping teeth in preparation of a filling. The orthopaedics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 40% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for prosthetics and implants.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

