Neurostimulation Devices Future Looks Promising for Market Size as it Takes Off

The global neurostimulation devices market held a market value of USD 7,622.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 17,367.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

A neurostimulation device comprises a neurostimulator which generates the electrical impulses, leads constituting insulated medical wires to deliver electrical pulses, and a patient?s handheld device. The ideal calibration of all components leads to an effective patient wellbeing response to the neuro disorder.

The “Neurostimulation Devices Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The increasing neurological diseases across the globe, rising clinical trials for neurostimulation devices, investments by companies, are driving factor for the growth of the neurostimulation devices market. in addition to that, the advancements in technologies, including silicon micro-fabrication and wireless energy transfer, propel the market growth.

On the other hand, the high cost to end user is a restrictive factor for neurostimulation devices market. Also, according Sandvik Material Technology survey, regarding the challenges during the medical device design phase, 20% of respondents stated that a common issue was to meet deadlines due to lack of resources.in light of this, the expertise in metal alloy materials and insulation coating is vital for engineering a medical-wire component customised for pain management devices. Thus, such factors hinder the market growth

KEY PLAYER

Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Bionics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BrainsWay, Cochlear, CONMED Corporation, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS, Laborie Medical Technologies, Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, Medtronic PLC, Nevro Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The neurostimulation devices market involves various key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, advancements, and growth. These stakeholders encompass multiple participants, including medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, regulatory bodies, research institutions, patients, insurance providers, and distributors.

Medical device manufacturers are central to the neurostimulation devices market, developing, designing, and producing devices used for neurostimulation therapies. These companies focus on innovation, precision, safety, and efficacy in creating devices such as spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and peripheral nerve stimulators to treat neurological conditions.

Healthcare providers, including neurologists, pain management specialists, surgeons, and hospitals, are key stakeholders utilizing neurostimulation devices in the management of various neurological disorders and chronic pain conditions. They rely on these devices to deliver targeted electrical stimulation to specific nerves or areas of the brain, providing therapeutic benefits and improving patient outcomes.

Regulatory bodies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and other health regulatory agencies globally, oversee the approval, safety, and quality assurance of neurostimulation devices. Compliance with regulatory standards is crucial for manufacturers to market and distribute these devices, ensuring patient safety and effectiveness.

Research institutions and academic centers contribute to advancements in neurostimulation devices by conducting studies, clinical trials, and research on new technologies, treatment protocols, and applications. Their research findings drive innovation and improvements in device design, functionality, and therapeutic efficacy.

Patients suffering from neurological conditions, chronic pain, or disorders benefiting from the therapeutic effects of neurostimulation devices are key stakeholders. They seek relief and improved quality of life through the use of these devices as a treatment option.

Insurance providers play a role in coverage and reimbursement for neurostimulation therapies. Their decisions impact patient access and affordability of these devices, influencing the adoption and utilization of neurostimulation treatments.

Distributors and sales networks play a significant role in the distribution and sales of neurostimulation devices to healthcare facilities and providers. They manage logistics, supply chain networks, and relationships with manufacturers to ensure the availability and accessibility of these specialized medical devices.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, patient outcomes, market segmentation, and continuous improvements associated with neurostimulation devices is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in neurostimulation technology, influencing the direction of the market. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, improving patient care, and fostering innovation in neurological therapies.

Segments Overview:

The global neurostimulation devices market is segmented into device type, application, and end user.

By Device Type,

? Implantable Device

o Cochlear Implants (CI)

o Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

o Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES)

o Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

o Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

o Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

? External Device

o Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

The implantable device segment held the market share of more than 85% in 2021. Based on the implantable device segment, the cochlear implant sub-segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 2,000 Million revenue by 2026. On the other hand, on the basis of external device, the transcranial magnetic stimulation is estimated to generate 5 times more revenue in 2024 in comparison to the TENS segment.

By Application,

? Pain Management

? Hearing Loss

? Urinary Incontinence

? Parkinson’s Disease

? Epilepsy

? Gastroparesis

? Depression

? Others

The pain management segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 3,500 Million during 2022-2030. Moreover, the depression segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate of more than 10% over the anticipated period.

By End User,

? Hospitals/Clinics

? Cognitive Care Centres

? Research Institutes

? Others

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share of approximately 85% in 2021 owing to the increasing preference of hospitals and clinics by patients for neuro treatments and management systems.

Regional Overview

By region, the global neurostimulation devices market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American regional market for neurostimulation devices held the largest market share of around 40% in 2021 owing to the increasing initiatives by government.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

