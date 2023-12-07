Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market held a market value of USD 73.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,363.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.3% during the forecast period.

The bioanalytical testing service industry is mounting steadily due to the rising demand for biosimilars, enhanced application of such services in medical industry, surge in incorporation of international players in the Japan market, boosting strategic activities by the prominent players.

The “Japan Bioanalytical Testing Service Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The rising standards and regulatory framework constitute streamlining the testing services process. The primary regulatory guidance includes the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH) guidance Q2(R1) Validation of Analytical Procedures: Text and Methodology. Moreover, the FDA Guidance on Analytical Procedures and Methods Validation for Drugs and Biologics serves as a complement to ICH Q2(R1).

On the other hand, limited access, know-how, and software validation glitches is expected to hinder the growth of the bioanalytical testing service industry in Japan.

KEY PLAYER

WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Eurofins Scientific, PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (Takeda), ICON plc, inVentiv Health, Intertek Group, IQVIA, Medpace, Laboratory Corporation of America, PPD, Inc., SGS SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Syneos Health, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market involves various key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and development. These stakeholders encompass multiple participants, including bioanalytical testing service providers, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, research institutions, technology providers, and healthcare professionals.

Bioanalytical testing service providers play a central role in the market, offering services related to the analysis of biological samples, drug concentrations, biomarkers, and pharmacokinetics. These companies provide support for pharmaceutical development, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions, focusing on accuracy, reliability, and adherence to stringent quality standards.

Pharmaceutical companies are key stakeholders utilizing bioanalytical testing services to support drug development, efficacy, and safety assessments. They rely on these services for analyzing drug compounds, conducting pharmacokinetic studies, and meeting regulatory requirements during drug development and approval processes.

Regulatory bodies, such as the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan and other health regulatory agencies, oversee the compliance, validation, and quality assurance of bioanalytical testing methods and data generated by service providers. Adherence to regulatory standards is essential for ensuring the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products.

Research institutions and academic centers contribute to advancements in bioanalytical testing methodologies by conducting studies, validation studies, and research on new technologies, assays, and analytical techniques. Their research findings drive innovation and improvements in testing accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity.

Technology providers offering instrumentation, software, and analytical tools support the bioanalytical testing market by providing advanced equipment and solutions necessary for conducting tests and data analysis.

Healthcare professionals, including clinical researchers, pharmacologists, and medical professionals, rely on bioanalytical testing services for accurate and reliable data to make informed decisions in drug development and patient care.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, market segmentation, and continuous improvements associated with bioanalytical testing services in Japan is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in bioanalytical testing technology, influencing the direction of the market. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering innovation in drug development and healthcare services.

Segments Overview:

The Japan bioanalytical testing service market is segmented into test type, molecule type, application, and end user.

By Test Type

? Cell-based Assays

o Bacterial cell-based assays

o Viral cell-based assays

? Virology Testing

o In Vitro Virology Testing

o In Vivo Virology Testing

? Species-specific Viral PCR Assays

? Method Development Optimization and Validation

? Serology, Immunogenicity, and Neutralizing Antibodies

? Biomarker Assays

o LBA/LC-MS/MS

? Pharmacokinetic Testing

? Others

The cell-based assays segment held the largest market share of more than 20% in 2021. Moreover, the serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 13.5% over the predicted period.

By Molecule Type

? Small Molecule Bioanalysis

? Large Molecule Bioanalysis

? Others

The small molecule bioanalysis segment is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 11.93% owing to the increasing applications.

By Application

? Oncology

? Neurology

? Infectious Diseases

? Gastroenterology

? Cardiology

? Others

The oncology segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 due to the increasing cancer cases across the world. The gastroenterology segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 Million by 2028.

By End User

? Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

? Contract Research Organizations

? Others

