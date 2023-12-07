Pharma and Biotech CRM Software High Hopes for Market Size Growth and Future Revenues

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global pharma and biotech CRM software market held a market value of USD 4,528.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 10,830.2 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry has been growing tremendously, and the increasing number of companies investing in this sector is causing direct growth and demand of CRM software in the field. In addition to that, CRM software is highly beneficial in different subsectors, such as hospitals, healthcare payer systems, public clinics, private clinics, and research labs.

The “Pharma and Biotech CRM Software Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Moreover, the rigorous growth in the healthcare IT sector and inclusion of artificial intelligence in management processes is boosting the growth of the pharma and biotech CRM software industry throughout the world.

Furthermore, the rising awareness is driving the market growth. For instance, in February 2022, Veeva Systems announced that NTC Srl will deploy multichannel Veeva CRM in Italy and Spain. Veeva CRM will enable NTC’s commercial teams to engage with healthcare professionals (HCPs) more effectively, both in person and across digital channels. Such measures boost the growth of the industry. On the other hand, the high costs related to implementation and management curbs the market growth to a certain extent.

KEY PLAYER

IBM Watson, Oracle Corporation, QuintilesIMS (IQVIA), Salesforce, Veeva Systems, Aurea, Euris, bpm’online, Indegene, Interactive Medica, Infonis International, Media-soft Inc., Navicon, Synergistix, TrueBlue, Pitcher Inc., Prolifiq, StayinFront, Cirrius, Aktana, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The pharmaceutical and biotech CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software market involves various key stakeholders who significantly influence its dynamics, growth, and development. These stakeholders encompass multiple participants, including CRM software providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals, and sales/marketing teams.

CRM software providers are central to the market, offering specialized solutions tailored to the needs of pharmaceutical and biotech companies. These software companies develop platforms that assist in managing customer interactions, sales, marketing campaigns, data analytics, and compliance with industry regulations.

Pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms utilize CRM software as a crucial tool for managing relationships with healthcare providers, physicians, patients, and other stakeholders. These companies use CRM platforms to track sales activities, manage customer data, analyze market trends, and enhance communication strategies.

Regulatory bodies play a role in overseeing compliance with data privacy regulations (such as GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the United States) within the CRM software used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for ensuring data security and privacy.

Healthcare professionals, including physicians, clinicians, and researchers, interact with CRM software indirectly as their information and preferences are often stored and managed within these platforms. CRM systems help companies personalize communication and engagement strategies with healthcare providers.

Sales and marketing teams within pharmaceutical and biotech companies heavily rely on CRM software for managing customer relationships, tracking interactions, segmenting target audiences, and executing marketing campaigns. These platforms assist in understanding customer needs and preferences to tailor marketing efforts effectively.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, regulatory landscape, data security measures, and continuous improvements associated with CRM software in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within this market. These key stakeholders collectively shape the adoption, usage, accessibility, and advancements in CRM technology, influencing the direction of the market. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are essential for predicting market shifts, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering innovation in customer relationship management for the pharma and biotech sectors.

Segments Overview:

The global pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented into deployment, enterprise size, industry, and technology.

By Deployment,

? On-Premises

? Cloud Based (SaaS)

The cloud based (SaaS) segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 18.2%.

By Enterprise Size,

? Large Enterprise

? Small & Medium Enterprise

The large enterprise segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 3500 million during 2021 to 2027.

By Industry,

? Pharmaceuticals

? Biotech

The pharmaceuticals segment held the highest share of more than 60% in 2021 owing to the increased use of CRM software in this industry.

By Technology,

? AI CRM

? Conventional CRM

The AI CRM segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global pharma and biotech CRM software market is divided into Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. The America pharma and biotech CRM software market held the largest market share of more than 45% in 2021. In 2018, AI based funding in digital health funding in U.S.-based health-tech companies have raised over USD 2 billion in funding. Such statistics point out to lucrative growth opportunities.

