SHARP Debuts Game-Changing Innovations To Future Proof Industries and Society

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - The world needs innovators. The 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations and 14 Grand Challenges for Engineering in the 21st century set by the National Academy of Engineering are examples of a global call to innovate with the aim to improve life on the planet. SHARP Corporation (SHARP) is one such innovator making waves with a host of new game-changing technology advancements designed to elevate performance for industries and quality of life for society.Rooted in 111 years of innovation, SHARP is at the forefront of merging its understanding of modern-day challenges and the ability to curate technologically driven solutions. Recently at its signature SHARP Tech Day held in Tokyo, Japan, the innovator unveiled its technology strategy for the future to local Japanese governments representatives, foreign embassies and government representatives of the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore; both local and foreign business partners and media."SHARP Tech Day marks the beginning of a new generation of technological transformation that will inspire many more new innovations to come. The new innovations from SHARP are in the area of AI, EV Solutions, Green Energy, Next Communication, Semiconductor and Robotics. My vision is to see SHARP's game changing technologies make life and work easier and safer. Thus, speed and determination are two important factors that will drive our technology advancement," explained SHARP Corporation President and CEO, Robert Wu.SHARP exhibited over 40 technology solutions across four key categories in an experiential manner. "We are proud to put forward four game-changing innovations which we believe redefine,, and. It is an honour to host key decision makers in government and industry to experience the application of our connected products and services first-hand and witness its potential in transforming the way we live and work," explained Executive Managing Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Head of R & D Mototaka Taneya.Centred on the theme "Less Is More", SHARP showcased its latest Smart Living Solutions including proposals powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) teaming with start-ups and products applying its unique nature technology. Guided by the needs of consumers' modern lifestyles, SHARP aspires to enrich households with greater convenience and comfort.In the wake of unexpected hazardous situations, SHARP's vision to enforce "Better Safety" in cities is reflected in its exhibits. A local 5G disaster relief solution "Instant 5G Network" houses a set of equipment such as batteries and application servers that can easily create a local 5G environment in a waterproof luggage bag. Mobility is another crucial part of developing smart cities. In this vein, SHARP continues to be a critical innovator in enhancing safety for drivers through its AI driving-assistance feature.Focused on integrating "Better Efficiency", SHARP's Smarter Office through XR and Smarter Logistic with robotics improves logistical efficiency. In addition, the brand's breakthrough Smart Manufacturing and Smart Laboratory technology, powered by AI and Sensing Technology, provides exceptional, future-oriented manufacturing and bioengineering solutions.In tune with global demand for sustainable solutions, SHARP is turning heads with innovations in Green Energy and Green Digital Communication. Its pioneering solar development is compatible with applications at home and for businesses, with breakthrough capabilities to innovate new solar modules for the electric vehicle (EV) industry and outer space. Adding on to the sustainability line-up, Sharp IGZO backplane realizes high visibility of the new electronic paper display or ePoster at zero watts ("0W") power consumption when displaying a still image. The ePoster, which was a collaboration with E Ink Holdings Inc, now comes in A2-size, a standard poster size.Beyond developing innovative solutions, SHARP believes in playing a bigger role of bringing innovators together to form synergies that elevate technology advancements and speed to market. SHARP has released specifications of its edge AI technology and established a system that facilitates cooperation and collaboration. Believing that start-ups possess a wealth of ideas and technologies, SHARP has since engaged with 5 start-ups to further develop generative AI technology. SHARP's strategic partner, FOXCONN, also showcased their SUV Electric Vehicle as well as a series of automotive semiconductors, high-reliability automotive MCUs and LED IC control.In the spirit of co-creating with people possessing various technologies and backgrounds, SHARP also organised a hackathon at the SHARP Tech Day, which welcomed ground-breaking ideas from engineers and designers involved in video equipment, corporations, teams or individuals from start-up companies and academia, regardless of industry or occupation. Challenged with redefining the new value of televisions in the future, participants developed applications and software prototypes under various themes such as "AI", "Web3", "QoL (Quality of life)", and "Entertainment" among others.Hackathon winner, Team Yukai na Nakama Tachi, who proposed the idea of an 'AI assistant standing close by the family', took home the coveted 1 million yen cash prize. SHARP is also considering a future joint development and acceleration support for the winning prototype.A testimony of unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, the SHARP Tech Day was packed with a capacity crowd, all anticipated to see the innovations. The company trusts that the visitors would take home the knowledge about SHARP's cutting-edge innovations to spark conversations around adoption and new partnerships.Please download high resolution photos and captions from SHARP Tech Day here: https://bit.ly/SharpTechDayTokyo Hashtag: #SharpBeAGameChanger #SharpTechDay

About SHARP

Celebrating 111 years of Japanese innovations since 1912. SHARP has remained committed to producing products that are innovative and forward-looking with exclusive technologies. Since then they have achieved 21 years of AQUOS TV, 100 million units of Plasmacluster products and 2 million units of Healsio Superheated Steam Oven sold worldwide.



Sharp will continue to deliver innovative products with added energy saving features using technologies such as J-tech Inverter and No-Holes Tub washer for water saving. Also continue providing a range of appliances for households such as Ultra HD Android TVs, Multi-door Refrigerators, washing machines, Plasmacluster air purifiers, microwave oven, steam oven, audio and personal care products.



They also launched the new Cocoro Life Singapore e-store to showcase exclusive Japan products to the Singapore market. https://cocorolife.sg/

