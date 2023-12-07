1st snow of winter falls on Taiwan's Xueshan

Update: 12/07/2023 12:00 p.m.

Rangers from the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters reported that as of 6 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 7), 10 cm of snow had fallen on Xueshan Cirque No. 1, per UDN.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first snowfall of this winter was reported on Xueshan on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Due to the northeasterly monsoon and eastward movement of moisture from southern China, the weather in the central, northern, and northeastern parts of Taiwan has become more damp and cool.

According to the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters, it received reports from hikers Wednesday morning that snow had fallen on Xueshan Cirque No. 1, which is at an elevation of 3,500 meters, as well as 369 Cabin, reported UDN. Although the snowfall was not heavy, it surprised hikers in the area.

Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters Deputy Director Hsu Chia-hsiang (許嘉祥) said hiking trails may become icy after nightfall. Hsu reminds hikers to take adequate measures for warmth during winter trekking.

Hsu also reminded hikers that from Jan. 2 to March 31, snow season park entry and mountain climbing management will be implemented to serve those hiking during the snow season.

Vehicles ascending high altitudes also need snow tire chains. Meanwhile, mountain climbers should prepare three essential items for snowy terrain: crampons, ice axes, and a climbing helmet.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or situations where snow may turn into ice, individuals should carefully assess their physical condition to ensure safety, said Hsu.



(Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)



(Outdoor Taiwan photo)



(Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)