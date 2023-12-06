Vietnam Medical Device Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Vietnam’s Medical Device Market Poised to Reach USD 2,862.6 Million by 2028, Driven by Growth in Healthcare Facilities and Investments

The Vietnam medical device market is on a robust trajectory owing to advancements in diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring within the region’s healthcare landscape.

As per a recent Report Ocean study, the Vietnam Medical Device Market achieved a value of USD 1,522.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to hit USD 2,862.6 Million by 2028, showcasing a steady 7.9% CAGR. This surge is attributed to Vietnam’s economic progress, heightened demand for quality medical care, and equipment. The market is ripe with opportunities stemming from an aging population, limited medical devices, and government initiatives offering tax incentives and prioritizing the industry. Additionally, increased disposable income, population growth, and rapid urbanization have heightened healthcare demands, particularly for medical devices.

Healthcare Sector Investments and Government Support Drive Market Growth

Vietnam’s healthcare sector is witnessing substantial investments as the nation’s companies heavily invest in healthcare infrastructure to cater to the growing population. The economy’s swift expansion presents a favorable environment for foreign healthcare entities to establish high-quality healthcare systems, tapping into the flourishing healthcare investment sector. To encourage foreign investments, the government provides incentives like a low corporate income tax rate (10%), tax exemptions for four years, and reduced land lease charges for up to seven years. Notably, the government has allocated land in districts like My Dinh and Gia Lam for two significant healthcare centers, further driving medical device market growth.

Rising Aging Population Boosts the Market

Vietnam stands among the fastest-aging countries in Asia, with projections indicating a significant increase in the elderly population by 2050. This demographic shift, with nearly a third of the population aged 60 and above, creates substantial opportunities for the medical device market. Vietnam’s robust healthcare sector is poised to maintain its top position among the most stable and sustainable global medical device markets. Local enterprises prioritize adhering to international standards for producing safer medical devices and generic drugs, catalyzing Vietnam’s medical devices market growth.

Non-Communicable Diseases Drive Demand for Medical Devices

The prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has surged in Vietnam, particularly among individuals aged 30-70, with a considerable number diagnosed with diabetes. Lifestyle changes and economic growth have led to shifts in disease patterns, emphasizing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’s, lung cancer, and more. Such widespread prevalence has escalated the demand for an efficient healthcare system, thus indirectly propelling Vietnam’s medical device market.

COVID-19 Impact and Future Considerations

Vietnam effectively controlled the COVID-19 pandemic but faced economic challenges in 2021 due to prolonged border closures and raw material shortages. However, the healthcare industry, including the medical devices sector, witnessed increased demand amid the pandemic. While the crisis boosted profits for several pharmaceutical firms, future resilience may rely on diversifying raw material imports beyond China and India.

Market Overview

Overall, Vietnam’s medical device market thrives on a confluence of economic growth, healthcare investments, demographic shifts, and disease patterns, offering promising opportunities for sustained growth.

Competitive Landscape

The key players dominating the Vietnam medical device market are Stryker Corporation Vietnam, USM Healthcare Medical Devices Factory JSC, Medical Devices and Biomaterial Plant Joint Stock Company, Getz Healthcare (Vietnam), Omron Healthcare Vietnam, B. Braun Vietnam Co., Ltd., Hoya Lens Vietnam Ltd., Japan Vietnam Medical Instrument JSC, Armephaco Joint Stock Company, Terumo Vietnam Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, GE Healthcare Vietnam, and other prominent players.

