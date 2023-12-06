Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2023 Latest Research, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2032

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach USD 2,636.8 Million by 2028
The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth driven by technological advancements, increased automation in diagnostic tools, a burgeoning population of companion animals, and a rising trend in pet insurance.
According to a recent Report Ocean study, the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, valued at USD 1,552.8 million in 2021, is projected to expand to USD 2,636.8 million by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.7%. Factors stimulating this growth include technological advancements in diagnostic instruments, automation, a surge in companion animal populations, and the growing preference for pet insurance. Additionally, escalating investments in animal healthcare, higher incidence rates of zoonotic diseases, and increased disposable incomes in emerging economies are expected to drive the market worldwide.
Rising Incidence of Rabies Propels Market Growth
The global rise in rabies infections among humans, primarily transmitted through dogs and bats, has significantly contributed to the increased demand for disease diagnosis and prevention. This highly fatal disease has seen a growing number of cases reported globally, particularly in European travelers. Nations like Norway and the Philippines have reported several fatalities linked to rabies, driving the urgency for diagnosis and disease management. With an incubation period of 2-3 months and a near 100% mortality rate, these instances have spurred the demand for diagnostic solutions, positively influencing the infectious disease diagnostics market.
Financial Barriers Hamper Market Growth in Low- and Middle-Income Nations
Despite the upsurge in pet ownership, the escalating costs associated with veterinary care pose significant obstacles. Services offered by veterinarians, including clinical treatments, preventive services, and pharmaceutical provisions, often come with steep price tags, some of which match or exceed the annual per capita income of certain low- and middle-income countries. The soaring costs of veterinary services have impeded routine checkups and diagnostic tests for animals, constraining the demand for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics and hindering market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market
The onset of COVID-19 has spurred advancements in biotechnological techniques, facilitating the development of spike proteins to enhance current immunoassay capabilities. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. introduced the IDEXX SARS-CoV-2 RealPCR Test for pets in response to growing customer demand and evidence of pets living with COVID-19 positive owners. This test, initially available in North America, was later extended globally, indicating the market’s adaptability and innovation amid the pandemic.
Europe Displays Promising Growth in the Market
Europe exhibits significant growth potential in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. Factors driving this expansion include the rising prevalence of zoonoses, increased awareness about regular checkups for pets and poultry, and higher penetration of animal insurance. Government support to manage veterinary infectious disease outbreaks further bolsters market growth. Advancements in ELISE and PCR tests offer growth opportunities in the region during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Technology
Immunodiagnostics
Lateral Flow Assays
ELISA Tests
Other Immunodiagnostic Technologies
Molecular Diagnostics
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Microarrays
Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Others
By Animal Type
Companion Animals
Food Producing Animals
By End-User
Reference Laboratories
Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
Point of Care / In House Testing
Research Institutes and Universities
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. The market for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics is partially consolidated, with fierce competition among the leading players. The leading market players of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are Biomerieux S.A., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVet, Neogen Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Sant Animale, Bayer AG, Vetoquinol S.A, HESKA Corporation, Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH, and other prominent players.
