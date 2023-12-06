Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2023 Latest Research, Top Impacting Factors, Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2032

Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Expected to Reach USD 2,636.8 Million by 2028

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth driven by technological advancements, increased automation in diagnostic tools, a burgeoning population of companion animals, and a rising trend in pet insurance.

According to a recent Report Ocean study, the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, valued at USD 1,552.8 million in 2021, is projected to expand to USD 2,636.8 million by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.7%. Factors stimulating this growth include technological advancements in diagnostic instruments, automation, a surge in companion animal populations, and the growing preference for pet insurance. Additionally, escalating investments in animal healthcare, higher incidence rates of zoonotic diseases, and increased disposable incomes in emerging economies are expected to drive the market worldwide.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR431

Rising Incidence of Rabies Propels Market Growth

The global rise in rabies infections among humans, primarily transmitted through dogs and bats, has significantly contributed to the increased demand for disease diagnosis and prevention. This highly fatal disease has seen a growing number of cases reported globally, particularly in European travelers. Nations like Norway and the Philippines have reported several fatalities linked to rabies, driving the urgency for diagnosis and disease management. With an incubation period of 2-3 months and a near 100% mortality rate, these instances have spurred the demand for diagnostic solutions, positively influencing the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Financial Barriers Hamper Market Growth in Low- and Middle-Income Nations

Despite the upsurge in pet ownership, the escalating costs associated with veterinary care pose significant obstacles. Services offered by veterinarians, including clinical treatments, preventive services, and pharmaceutical provisions, often come with steep price tags, some of which match or exceed the annual per capita income of certain low- and middle-income countries. The soaring costs of veterinary services have impeded routine checkups and diagnostic tests for animals, constraining the demand for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics and hindering market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

The onset of COVID-19 has spurred advancements in biotechnological techniques, facilitating the development of spike proteins to enhance current immunoassay capabilities. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. introduced the IDEXX SARS-CoV-2 RealPCR Test for pets in response to growing customer demand and evidence of pets living with COVID-19 positive owners. This test, initially available in North America, was later extended globally, indicating the market’s adaptability and innovation amid the pandemic.

Europe Displays Promising Growth in the Market

Europe exhibits significant growth potential in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. Factors driving this expansion include the rising prevalence of zoonoses, increased awareness about regular checkups for pets and poultry, and higher penetration of animal insurance. Government support to manage veterinary infectious disease outbreaks further bolsters market growth. Advancements in ELISE and PCR tests offer growth opportunities in the region during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR431

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Lateral Flow Assays

ELISA Tests

Other Immunodiagnostic Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

Microarrays

Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Others

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Food Producing Animals

By End-User

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point of Care / In House Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is characterized by the presence of many local, regional, and global vendors. The market for veterinary infectious disease diagnostics is partially consolidated, with fierce competition among the leading players. The leading market players of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are Biomerieux S.A., Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., IDVet, Neogen Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ceva Sant Animale, Bayer AG, Vetoquinol S.A, HESKA Corporation, Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH, and other prominent players.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR431

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR431