Bio-Based Cosmetics And Personal Care Ingredients Market Growth Rate, Regional Insights, Competitive Outlook, and Geographical Divisions 2032

The Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Expected to Reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028

The growth of the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is fueled by increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals, stringent government regulations restricting synthetic ingredient use, and the impact of advertising strategies on consumer trust.

As per a recent Report Ocean study, the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2021 is projected to attain USD 4.9 billion by 2028, reflecting a 5.2% CAGR. This growth is attributed to worldwide governmental initiatives encouraging the adoption of bio-based cosmetics. Additionally, heightened awareness about synthetic cosmetic drawbacks is prompting consumers to shift towards natural alternatives, fostering market expansion.

Rising Demand and R&D Drive Market Growth

The escalating trend toward natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and personal care products is a key growth driver. Increased investments in research and development (R&D) alongside technological advancements in ingredient processing and cost-effective production techniques are poised to bolster market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer demand for natural additives in cosmetic products due to heightened awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals will drive substantial market growth through 2028.

Vitamins and Derivatives Lead in Application Segmentation

Segmented by active ingredients, the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market includes vitamins and derivatives, ceramides, peptides, resveratrol, potassium sorbate, bio-succinic acid, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, creatine, alpha hydroxy acids, and others. Among these, the vitamins and derivatives segment is anticipated to dominate the market due to changing lifestyles and consumer consciousness about enhancing overall personal wellness.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered one of the worst recessions globally since WW2. Lockdowns disrupted the import-export chain of cosmetics and personal care products, reducing production and severely affecting business revenues. Raw material supply disruptions acted as a deterrent, negatively influencing market trends. However, post-pandemic market conditions are expected to drive market recovery in the forecast period.

North America Leads; Asia-Pacific Shows Significant Growth

North America emerged as the dominant region in the global bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market in 2021. Factors such as the detrimental effects of pollution on skin health have driven North American and European consumers toward chemical-free products. The Asia-Pacific region, presently the fastest-growing, is witnessing increased consumer interest in natural beauty and personal care products.

Competitive Landscape

The bio-based cosmetics and personal care ingredients market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market are Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Covestro AG, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, DSM, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, ELEMENTIS PLC, Genomatica Inc., Nouryon, Sollice Biotech, Solvay, Lubrizol Corporation and other prominent players. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players are facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

