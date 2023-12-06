Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation, Future Trends, Growth Overview, Key Companies and Forecast by 2032

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2018 to 2028

The flourishing Global Liquid Biopsy Market is propelled by escalating demand for non-invasive technologies that detect molecular biomarkers using liquid samples, replacing expensive or invasive methods. Key benefits include ease of use, minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis, detection of new lesions, and identification of drug targets for cancer treatment.

A recent Report Ocean study disclosed that the Global Liquid Biopsy Market reached USD 2.67 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach approximately USD 9.30 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%. Factors fueling market growth include expanded detection and isolation of circulating tumor DNA, exosomes, and circulating tumor cells. Advancements in digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and NGS-based technology have enhanced liquid biopsy accuracy. This method can be used repeatedly to monitor disease progression and is poised to surpass tissue biopsies’ limitations. Moreover, integration of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud computing contribute to the market’s continuous growth. However, high R&D costs, limited infrastructure, and lower sensitivity in some liquid biopsies might hinder market growth.

Technological Progress and Rising Advantages Drive Market Growth

Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools, combined with growing research laboratories in developing economies, drives market growth. Rising prevalence of blood cancer globally contributes to market expansion. Increased R&D investments, particularly in developed and developing economies, create growth opportunities for medical instruments and devices. The integration of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical countries also accelerates market growth.

Advantages of Liquid Biopsy in Healthcare

Liquid biopsy tests conducted in healthcare facilities help understand cancer’s molecular elements using liquid samples. This non-invasive method detects molecular biomarkers without costly or invasive procedures, providing several advantages like ease of use, minimal invasiveness, early cancer diagnosis, characterization of new lesions, and identification of drug and therapeutic targets. These advantages present lucrative opportunities for the Global Liquid Biopsy Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Challenge: Unclear Reimbursement Situations

Payment procedures for expensive molecular testing and the need for specialists to interpret results and create treatment plans are complex and uneven, particularly for expensive modern methods like liquid biopsy. Price transparency issues and complex biomarker coverage policies by payers pose challenges, making it difficult for both patients and medical professionals to understand and navigate multiple coverage policies.

Segmentation Insights

Global Liquid Biopsy Market – By Circulating Biomarker

Segmented by circulating biomarkers, the market includes Circulating Tumor Cells and Circulating Tumor DNA. Currently, the Circulating Tumor Cells segment dominates, expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This dominance results from the increased number of clinically relevant tests with genomic analyses. Furthermore, the rapid development of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies applied to circulating tumor DNA will drive the segment’s growth.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market – By Clinical Application

The market’s clinical applications are categorized into Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, and Recurrence Monitoring. Cancer screening leads the market, involving evaluations in healthy individuals to identify cancer before symptoms occur. Therapy selection, expected to dominate market share, involves less invasive sequencing of substrates from bodily fluids, making it less expensive and more accessible than tissue sampling via invasive procedures.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic halted early detection programs, leading to decreased cancer screenings, therapies, and surgeries, impacting cancer morbidity and mortality in 2020. Logistics and supply disruptions affected the production of liquid biopsy components and other critical commodities. These factors hindered the market’s growth during the pandemic.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Sampling Type

Blood Sampling

Urine Sampling

Saliva Sampling

Other Tissue Fluids Sampling

By Product and Service

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA

By Clinical Application

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By Application

Cancer Applications

Non-Cancer Applications

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals

Physician Laboratories

Academic Researchers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Liquid Biopsy Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Myraid Genetics, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Guardant Health, MDxHealth SA, Exact Sciences Corporation, Sysmex Inostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ANGLE plc, and other prominent players. The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Liquid Biopsy Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

