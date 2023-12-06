Residential Water Treatment Market 2023 Expected to Witness the Highest Revenue Growth Over Forecast to 2032

The Global Residential Water Treatment Market Set to Surpass USD 34 Billion by 2028

The thriving Global Residential Water Treatment Market owes its growth to mounting public health concerns and continual advancements in water purifier technology, bolstered by the expanding residential construction landscape.

A recent analysis conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, unveiled that the Global Residential Water Treatment Market achieved a value of USD 21.38 billion in 2021. Forecasts predict a notable growth trajectory with a projected CAGR of 7.1%, reaching approximately USD 34.29 billion by 2028. The market’s surge is propelled by the escalating demand for water treatment systems in households due to increased water pollution and rapid urban population growth. Governments, grappling with freshwater scarcity, have heightened their focus on water treatment technology to deliver clean, usable water, further fueling the market’s expansion during the forecast period (2022-2028). However, the market faces challenges due to expensive equipment costs and the necessity for qualified personnel to operate the robust devices used in water treatment technologies.

Rising Health Concerns Drive Market Momentum

Elevated health concerns linked to waterborne diseases like Typhoid, Cholera, and Malaria, stemming from contaminated water consumption, are anticipated to boost global water purifier sales. These purifiers effectively disinfect and cleanse water, ensuring its safety for consumption. Continuous advancements in water purifier technology, aided by a globally available pool of talent, facilitate cost-effective product development. Manufacturers are actively exploring innovative water filtration technologies, such as carbon nanotubes and advanced membrane systems.

Government Support and Public Awareness Propel Market Growth

Government efforts to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of contaminated water are significant contributors to market growth. Events like the United Nations’ World Water Day, observed annually on March 22, aim to increase public awareness about water’s vital role in various facets of societal, economic, and human development. Additionally, the need for effective and equitable water management is a growing global concern, leading market participants to invest in product development and technological breakthroughs. The introduction of technologically advanced solutions like refrigerator water treatment systems and smart household water treatment systems, integrating AI and connected technologies, is enhancing efficiency, energy conservation, and consumer satisfaction.

Challenge: Costly Installation, Equipment, and Operations

Despite the multiple benefits of residential water treatment, installing these systems is expensive. For instance, water softeners, used to convert hard water to soft water, can cost between USD 2,000 and USD 4,000. Installation requires skilled technicians, leading to high installation costs. Furthermore, operational and maintenance costs of some residential water treatment systems, such as distillation systems, significantly impact energy consumption, particularly in certain Asian and African countries where water distribution and storage infrastructure are lacking.

Segmentation Insights

Global Residential Water Treatment Market – By Application

Segmented by application, the residential sector is the largest market segment, primarily focused on generating potable water for domestic use. The growing demand for treated drinking water and the removal of contaminants like taste, odor, suspended solids, and pathogens drive the rapid growth of residential water treatment applications.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Residential Water Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened health concerns, prompting increased residential demand for point-of-use water treatment systems. However, the market continues to face challenges related to high installation, equipment, and operational costs. Despite this, the point-of-use water treatment systems industry is expanding due to rising demand for high-quality drinking water and increased customer access to these systems through retail channels.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Residential Water Treatment Market are A.O Smith Corporation, Kent Supreme, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic, Aqua Care, 3M, Aquasana, Waterwise Inc, Everpure, GE Appliances, other prominent players. The Global Residential Water Treatment Market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Consult our analysts for crucial insights into the Global Residential Water Treatment Market’s growth potential, emerging trends, market statistics, recent technological advancements, and industry insights. The comprehensive analysis offered by the report assists decision-makers in making informed strategic decisions, examining growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics in the market.

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

