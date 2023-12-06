Alexa
Taiwan impeaches retired judge in sex harassment case

Former Disciplinary Court Chief Justice Lee Po-taowill face own court

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/06 20:40
Retired Disciplinary Court Chief Justice Lee Po-tao. 

Retired Disciplinary Court Chief Justice Lee Po-tao.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The nation’s top government watchdog decided Wednesday (Dec. 6) that retired Disciplinary Court Chief Justice Lee Po-tao (李伯道) was guilty of sexual harassment, voting unanimously to impeach him.

During his questioning about the case by the Control Yuan, Lee maintained his innocence and continued to reject the allegations, per CNA. As a result, the Yuan ruled his behavior had seriously damaged the reputation of the judiciary.

Following Wednesday’s ruling, his case will now be dealt with by the Disciplinary Court he used to chair until earlier this year.

In March and April, Lee reportedly harassed a court employee, named as “A,” in a hotel room, and hugged her several times without consent at the office. An early investigation by a Judicial Yuan committee found there was cause to investigate the judge, with his case being referred to the Control Yuan.
