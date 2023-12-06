Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to join G7 summit

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries will hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Russia's invasion, Japan said on Wednesday.

The summit comes a day after Zelenskyy canceled a scheduled video briefing with US senators.

Meanwhile, Russia carried out dozens of drone strikes against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's air force.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 6:

Putin arrives in UAE on Middle East trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates, host of the current COP28 summit, as part of a Middle East trip that also includes Saudi Arabia.

His visit comes despite a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his role in the war in Ukraine.

However, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are not signatories of the ICC founding treaty, removing any obligation to detain Putin.

The Russian leader, whose provacative visit is to shore up Russia's business ties with the two nations in the face of heavy sanctions, is wanted for war crimes in Ukraine, including the alleged abductions of children from the country.

Ukraine reports dozens of overnight drone attacks

Russialaunched a string of drone attacks on southern Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

It claimed that 48 drones were fired — mainly at the city of Odessa — of which 41 were repelled.

The reports could not be independently verified. There were no reports of casualties or damage in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

Russia has been ramping up its recent overnight drone assaults of Ukraine. Kyiv says it has been able to repel most of the drones using air defense systems provided by Western allies, including Germany's Iris-T system.

Zelenskyy expected to join G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to join the Group of Seven (G7) summit via video link on Wednesday.

Japan, chair of the latest edition of the G7, confirmed that Zelenskyy will "join the first part" of the virtual meeting, which will be chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"We'd like to make clear that we stand with Ukraine as the G7," a Japanese government official was quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying.

The official, who declined to be named, said the G7 would reiterate its commitment to imposing strong sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

The G7 members, comprising Japan, the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and the EU, pledged in May to restrict exports to Russia that could fund its war effort.

Wednesday's meeting comes a day after Zelenskyy canceled an appearance with US senators.

US support for Ukraine is showing signs of waning, despite US President Joe Biden's push to have an emergency aid package approved, with around $60 billion for Kyiv.