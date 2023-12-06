DPP aims to enhance Taiwan's resilience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) top priority is to enhance Taiwan's resilience, DPP vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Speaking to a group of senior European journalists at the party headquarters, Hsiao highlighted her and DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) efforts to enhance Taiwan’s defense, economy, and democracy, per a DPP press release. Apart from striving to prevent China's annexation of Taiwan, the party is focused on ensuring that Taiwan benefits from economic growth.

She also said the party is actively addressing societal issues such as housing, and aging, while also combating misinformation.

Taiwan's democratic transition as a relatively young nation has instilled a deep sense of pride for the values they possess, Hsiao said. Despite continuous pressure and threats from across the strait, Taiwan has received substantial support from democratic partners, she said.

This was evident during her tenure as the representative to the U.S., she said, during which Washington endorsed Taiwan's security and economic resilience. This further strengthened connections between the two nations across democratic, educational, and cultural domains, the former diplomat said.

Hsiao said Taiwan and European nations share a commitment toward peace, stability, human rights, and democratic values and emphasized their mutual interest in global prosperity. She said she aimed to work with democratic partners to prevent authoritarian governments from disrupting the democratic way of life.