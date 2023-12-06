Orthobiologics Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032 | USD 8.8 Billion

The Orthobiologics Market Expected to Reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2028

The global orthobiologics market is on a steady growth trajectory attributed to evolving lifestyles, increased incidents of accidents, particularly in traffic, and a growing trend of orthobiologics treatment, especially among athletes.

A recent study by Report Ocean revealed the global orthobiologics market achieved a value of USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.20%, reaching approximately USD 8.8 billion by 2028. The market’s momentum is driven by a surge in fractures, muscle injuries, ligament, and tendon damages due to lifestyle changes and increased accidents. Additionally, athletes’ growing adoption of orthobiologics for treatment further fuels the industry. However, the market might face hurdles due to its high cost.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR425

Athletes’ Embrace of Orthobiologics Propels Market Growth

Orthobiologics treatments offer quicker recovery for athletes experiencing fractures and muscle injuries, reducing downtime that could adversely affect their careers. This treatment is gaining prominence in the sports industry, supported by organizations like the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, incorporating orthobiologics in their medical guidelines.

Increased Demand for Orthopedic Surgery Boosts Orthobiologics Market

The rising need for orthopedic surgery to address various musculoskeletal conditions, spine diseases, sports injuries, among others, is a key driver for the orthobiologics market. Favorable reimbursement policies in developed nations and cost-effective treatments in emerging economies drive the demand for orthopedic surgeries, consequently impacting orthobiologics demand positively.

Orthobiologics Market Segmentation and Regional Insights

Hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory care centers account for the largest market share among the end-user segments due to the widespread acceptance and availability of orthobiologics products in these facilities. North America leads the orthobiologics market, courtesy of its robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of innovative treatments, and advantageous reimbursement policies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Orthobiologics Market

The orthobiologics sector faced a notable setback during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns and reduced activities led to fewer accidents and injuries. Hospitals’ reduced need for orthobiologics due to restricted athletic events and limited healthcare services during the pandemic further restrained market growth. Additionally, research and development in orthobiologics were also hindered as the focus shifted to COVID-19-related treatments and vaccines.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR425

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Allograft

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Others

By Application

Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Fracture Recovery

Soft Tissue Injuries

Maxillofacial & Dental Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Centers

Research & Academic Institute

Dental Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the orthobiologics market are Arthrex Inc., Seaspine Holdings Corporation, Sanofi, Bone Support, DePuy Synthes, Integra Lifesciences, Globus Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Pioneer Surgical Technology, Smith & Nephew plc, Bioventus LLC, Orthofix, Inc., Genzyme, Bone Biologics, Corp., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., and other prominent players.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of several multinational corporations and industrial giants. These companies significantly invest in research and development activities to introduce innovations into their offerings and are constantly launching new products. The adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR425

Dont miss the business opportunity of the orthobiologics market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the orthobiologics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the orthobiologics market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR425