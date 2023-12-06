Transplant Diagnostics Market, Gross Margin, Regional Demand, Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2032

The Transplant Diagnostics Market Predicted to Surpass USD 6.4 Billion by 2028

The global transplant diagnostics market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the escalating incidence of various acute and chronic diseases, resulting in a surge in organ failure cases. Consequently, there is a rising demand for organ transplant surgeries worldwide.

As per a recent study by Report Ocean, the global transplant diagnostics market reached USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.40%, reaching approximately USD 6.4 billion by 2028. This market expansion is primarily propelled by the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases leading to organ failure and subsequently driving the demand for transplant surgeries. Additionally, heightened awareness regarding organ donation rates contributes to the growth of the transplant diagnostics market. However, the significant gap between organ demand and supply remains a major restraining factor.

Solid Organ Transplantation Spurs Transplant Diagnostics Market Growth

Segmented by transplant type, the market includes solid organ transplantation, stem cell transplantation, soft tissue transplantation, and bone marrow transplantation. The solid organ transplantation segment holds the largest market share, with kidney transplantation being the most common. The increasing prevalence of kidney failure has propelled the growth of solid organ transplantation despite the substantial demand-supply gap.

Hospitals and Transplant Centers Drive Market Demand

End-user segmentation comprising independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes shows that hospitals and transplant centers constitute the largest market share. The surge in patient admissions for transplant surgeries in these facilities drives this growth. Nevertheless, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment is expected to witness substantial growth due to increased research in laboratory-based organ production.

Regional Insights and COVID-19 Impact

Geographically, North America leads the market due to its robust healthcare sector, substantial investments in advanced diagnostic tools, availability of skilled professionals, and high expenditure on surgeries backed by favorable reimbursement policies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the transplant diagnostics market, leading to postponed elective transplant procedures and a decrease in organ donations due to healthcare institutions focusing on COVID-19 patient care and safety protocols.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the transplant diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen NV, Biomrieux SA, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., CareDx, F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Takara Bio, Affymetrix, Inc., Olerup Ssp Ab, Sigma-Aldrich, Linkage Biosciences, and other prominent players.

The transplant diagnostics market is highly competitive and consolidated with the presence of multinational corporations. These corporations offer a wide range of products and services as well as significant investing research and development activities. They also adopt organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., to gain a competitive edge over the market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Technology

Molecular Assay Technologies

Non-Molecular Assay Technologies

By Product & Service

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Research applications

By Transplantation Type

Solid Organ Transplant

Stem Cell Transplantation

Soft Tissue Transplantation

Bone marrow Transplantation

By End User

Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Unlock the Potential of the Transplant Diagnostics Market

Consult our analysts for vital insights into the expanding transplant diagnostics market. Our comprehensive report offers information on growth potential, emerging trends, market statistics, technological advancements, and competitive landscapes. It provides strategic insights to aid decision-makers in making informed choices based on recent industry trends, challenges, and market dynamics.

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

