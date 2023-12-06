India Medical Devices Market 2023 : Key Product Segments, Application Analysis, and Industry Growth Forecast by 2032

India’s Medical Devices Market Poised to Surpass USD 124 Billion by 2028

The robust expansion of India’s medical devices market stems from the escalating prevalence of diverse health conditions and a rising influx of patients seeking inpatient and outpatient treatments. Furthermore, the market’s growth is bolstered by rapid technological innovations and the launch of advanced medical devices across India.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, unveiled that the India medical devices market attained a value of USD 15 billion in 2021. Projections suggest a staggering CAGR of 35.40%, culminating in revenues reaching USD 124.3 billion by 2028. This exponential growth is underpinned by the increasing incidence of health conditions, mounting hospital visits, and the proliferation of technologically advanced medical devices. Favorable government initiatives and funding aimed at bolstering medical device adoption also contribute significantly to the market’s expansion.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR428

Augmented Government Initiatives and Investments

The Indian government is actively spearheading various initiatives and making substantial investments to bolster and expand the nation’s healthcare sector. This includes enhancing healthcare facilities in hospitals with advanced medical devices to augment people’s access to superior healthcare services. Initiatives like the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for Medical Devices 2020 play a pivotal role in enhancing access to cost-effective medical devices, propelling overall market growth.

Rise in Local Medical Device Manufacturers

India is emerging as a significant hub for medical device manufacturing, witnessing the rise of numerous local companies offering a diverse range of medical devices for professional and home care use. Renalyx Health Systems, Medprime Technologies, Comofi Medtech, Molbio Diagnostics, Axio Biosolutions, Hearing Wellness Clinic, among others, have established themselves as key players in the country’s medical device manufacturing landscape. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the India medical device market in the forecast period.

India Medical Devices Market – End-User Segmentation

Segmented by end-users, the India medical devices market comprises hospitals, clinics, and home care. Hospitals command the largest market share due to continuous infrastructure development in the expanding healthcare sector and the growing number of hospitals in the country. Moreover, the substantial patient influx seeking medical treatments at hospitals fuels the demand for medical devices. However, home care is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights into India’s Medical Devices Market

Geographically segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India, South India leads the India medical devices market due to the robust healthcare infrastructure in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Kerala topped the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog for overall health performance among larger states, followed by Tamil Nadu and Telangana, further amplifying the demand for medical devices in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on India’s Medical Devices Market

Unlike other segments of the healthcare industry that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the medical devices market faced negative repercussions. Hospitals, primary users of medical devices, were inundated with COVID-19 patients, dissuading other outpatients from hospital visits. This, coupled with the weakened purchasing power of hospitals, led to a decline in the demand for India’s medical devices market during the pandemic.

Market Overview

Market Estimates & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

By Volume (Thousand Units)

Market Share & Forecast

By Classification Type

Low Risk

Medium Risk

High Risk

By Application

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Dental Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Nephrology and Urology Devices

ENT Devices

Others

By End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Diagnostics Centers

Others

By Region

North India

East India

South India

West India

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India medical devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Baxter International, Danaher Corporation, General Electric, 3M Company, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, and other prominent players.

Maximize Business Opportunities in India’s Medical Devices Market

Consult our analysts for vital insights into the evolving medical devices market in India. Our comprehensive report provides crucial information on growth potential, emerging trends, technological advancements, and competitive landscapes. Equipped with strategic insights, decision-makers can make informed choices based on recent industry trends, challenges, and market dynamics.

