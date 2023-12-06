Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 2023 : Business Scenario, Corporate Profiles, Size and Dynamic Innovation by 2032

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Set to Expand with a Projected 5.80% CAGR in the Forecast Period
The pharmaceutical excipients market is witnessing robust growth driven by the thriving pharmaceutical sector and significant research and development endeavors within this domain.
A recent study by Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, disclosed that the pharmaceutical excipients market attained a value of USD 8.0 billion in 2021. Projections indicate a steady CAGR of 5.80%, reaching approximately USD 11.8 billion by 2028. The market’s upward trajectory is attributed to the flourishing pharmaceutical sector and ongoing research and development pursuits. Moreover, the market is expected to gain traction from the burgeoning generics sector. However, the escalating cost of pharmaceutical excipients might impede market growth.
Rising Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Fuels Market Expansion
The pharmaceutical manufacturing industry has witnessed significant momentum, particularly in emerging economies. Nations like China and India are incentivizing manufacturers to establish production plants through sanctions and subsidies, leveraging cost-effective production and abundant human resources. These advancements are poised to drive the pharmaceutical excipients market in the coming years.
Increased Use of Pharmaceutical Excipients in the Food Industry
Pharmaceutical excipients are gaining ground in the food industry, with their demand projected to surge owing to the expanding food production sector. These ingredients play a pivotal role in improving nutrient absorption and altering the appearance, bioavailability, and stability of active substances in supplements and food products.
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Functional Segmentation
Functionally, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into various categories, including fillers & diluents, coating agents, disintegrants, preservatives, among others. The fillers & diluents segment holds the largest market share due to their widespread use in enhancing content uniformity and as diluting agents in medication production.
Regional Insights into the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
Europe dominates the pharmaceutical excipients market, attributed to increased focus and investment in the generic medicine business, accompanied by favorable government measures supporting industry growth. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
The pharmaceutical excipients market experienced negative repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic’s initial outbreak, as sanctions disrupted raw material supply chains, resulting in a significant drop in demand. However, the market is anticipated to rebound post-lockdown due to increased drug consumption and the rising incidence of various medical conditions.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Product
Inorganic Chemicals
Calcium Phosphates
Calcium Carbonate
Calcium Sulfate
Halites
Metallic Oxides
Others
Organic Chemical
Carbohydrates
Sugars
Starch
Cellulose
Petrochemicals
Glycols (Alcohol)
Povidones Polymers
Mineral Hydrocarbons
Others
By Function
Fillers & Diluents
Suspension & viscosity agents
Binders
Coatings
Flavoring agents
Disintegrants
Others
By Formulation
Oral Formulations
Parenteral Formulations
Topical Formulations
By Region
North America
Europe
The Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The leading market players of the pharmaceutical excipients market are Ashland, Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, The Lubrizol Corporation, Roquette Frres, Associated British Foods PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, Pfanstiehl, Inc, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and other prominent players. The market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players. The companies constantly launch new products and significantly invest in research and development activities to bring innovations into their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.
Seize Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market
Consult our analysts for vital insights into the evolving pharmaceutical excipients market. Our comprehensive report encompasses growth potential, emerging trends, technological advancements, and market statistics. Equipped with strategic insights, decision-makers can navigate industry trends, challenges, and dynamics to make informed decisions.
