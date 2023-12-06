Taiwan president ranked 30th most powerful woman in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has dropped to 30th on Forbes' annual World's 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2023.

The results were announced Tuesday (Dec. 5). Top spot in the World's 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2023 was President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, followed by Christine Lagarde, Kamala Harris, Giorgia Meloni, Taylor Swift, Karen Lynch, Jane Fraser, Abigail Johnson, Mary Barra, and Melinda French Gates, rounding out the top 10.

Tsai dropped 13 spots from her rating of 17th in the publication's 2022 list, ranking 30th place. Forbes noted that Tsai became the first female president of Taiwan when she was elected in 2016 and during her tenure has "broken protocol" through her overtures to the U.S. which the Hong Kong-owned magazine described as "creating tensions" with China.

It noted that she has pledged to make Taiwan an "indispensable member of the world" by boosting the economy through biotech and green energy initiatives. Forbes said that Tsai was reelected with over 57% of the popular vote, which the magazine described as a "rebuke to Beijing's efforts to control the island."

The magazine praised Tsai's leadership through the pandemic and called it a "global model." The publication credited Taiwan's stringent tracking and tracing efforts for preventing a mass outbreak.

Another notable Taiwanese woman, at 49th on the list, is Taiwan-born AMD Chairman and CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰). She was born in Tainan in 1969 and moved to the U.S. with her father Tom Su (蘇春槐) when she was 3 years old.

After obtaining a bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she worked at Texas Instruments, IBM, and Freescale. In 2012, she joined Advanced Micro Devices as a senior vice president and was promoted to CEO two years later, lifting the firm's stocks nearly 30-fold after she "led one of the greatest recent turnarounds in the technology sector."