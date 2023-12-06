Taiwan inflation drops to 2.9% for November

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The consumer price index (CPI) fell to 2.9% in November, the government said Wednesday (Dec. 6).

While the figure is still thought to be high, it declined from 3.05% the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said. When not taking fruit, vegetables, and energy prices into account, the figure stood at 2.38%, or the lowest level in 18 months, per CNA.

The main contributor to November inflation was the price of food, rising 5.63% year on year. The increases were the result of damage caused by typhoons, the report said.