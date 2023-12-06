Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan inflation drops to 2.9% for November

Typhoon damage contributed to sharp rise for food

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/06 17:36
Fruit at a supermarket in Taiwan. 

Fruit at a supermarket in Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The consumer price index (CPI) fell to 2.9% in November, the government said Wednesday (Dec. 6).

While the figure is still thought to be high, it declined from 3.05% the previous month, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said. When not taking fruit, vegetables, and energy prices into account, the figure stood at 2.38%, or the lowest level in 18 months, per CNA.

The main contributor to November inflation was the price of food, rising 5.63% year on year. The increases were the result of damage caused by typhoons, the report said.
inflation
inflation in Taiwan
consumer price index
CPI
DGBAS
fruit and vegetables
typhoons

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan 2023 GDP growth to hit 14-year low
Taiwan 2023 GDP growth to hit 14-year low
2023/11/28 17:48
Taiwan to see mild, humid winter after near-absence of autumn typhoons
Taiwan to see mild, humid winter after near-absence of autumn typhoons
2023/11/28 16:09
Taiwan Central Bank governor wants to increase green bonds
Taiwan Central Bank governor wants to increase green bonds
2023/11/09 15:25
Taiwan GDP growth to rebound in 2024
Taiwan GDP growth to rebound in 2024
2023/11/08 13:46
Taiwan’s DGBAS predicts 1% economic growth
Taiwan’s DGBAS predicts 1% economic growth
2023/10/30 16:27