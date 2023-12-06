Taiwan still seeks Indo-Pacific Economic Framework membership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has not stopped efforts to join the U.S.-launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

Chen urged opposition parties to work with the government to ensure Taiwan can contribute to the IPEF, rather than undermining the economic initiative for electoral gains, CNA reported. Such actions are not in the interest of the people, he said.

The premier said that Taiwan-U.S. relations have been improving in recent years. The signing of the first deal under the Taiwan-U.S. 21st Century Trade Initiative and the progress made concerning double taxation avoidance are signs of closer ties, he said.

These achievements are the result of collective efforts by citizens and diplomats, and opposition parties should not overlook these developments, he added.

The IPEF aims to "advance resilience, sustainability, inclusiveness, economic growth, fairness, and competitiveness" for regional economies, according to its website.

Chen’s remarks come as Taiwan is also seeking membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), Lin Mei-cheng (林美呈), deputy director of the foreign ministry’s international cooperation and economic affairs department, said Canada’s chairmanship of the CPTPP next year presents an opportunity for Taiwan. Canada, along with New Zealand and Australia, is ideologically aligned with Taiwan and cherishes economic cooperation and shared values, she said.