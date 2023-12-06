Canned Food Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in near Future

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global canned food market held a market value of USD 100,887.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 146,720.8 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Canned foods are foods which are preserved using the process of canning. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from emerging markets, rising awareness among consumers, and growth in organized retailing are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Inclination of consumers for consuming food which are conveniently available, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, food contamination & disease and growing health awareness regarding preservatives & chemicals are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to global lockdowns and lessened availability of food products. These lockdowns also increased the product prices, which decreased consumer?s bargaining power. Hence, the pandemic resulted in declining revenues.

Growth Influencers:

The “Canned Food Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

Campbell Soup Company, Ayam Sarl, Danish Crown, CHB Group, JBS, Conagra Brands, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc, Princes Foods, Nestle S.A., and Other Prominent Players

MARKET OVERVIEW

The key stockholder in the canned food market plays a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s trajectory through strategic decisions and market influence. These stakeholders, often comprising major food processing companies, distributors, retailers, and suppliers, wield significant power in steering market dynamics.

Their impact spans various facets of the canned food industry, including production, distribution, marketing, and consumer trends. Through their investments in research and development, these stakeholders drive innovation, introducing new packaging methods, flavors, and healthier alternatives to meet evolving consumer demands. Moreover, their extensive distribution networks and market reach enable them to shape pricing strategies, establish industry standards, and foster collaborations within the supply chain.

The insights and initiatives of these key stockholders remain instrumental in driving growth, sustainability, and competitiveness within the canned food market, ultimately shaping its landscape. Understanding their influence and strategies is crucial for comprehending the industry’s direction and anticipating future trends.

Segments Overview:

The global canned food market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and type.

By Product Type,

? Canned Fruits and Vegetables

? Canned Meat and Seafood

? Canned Ready Meals

? Others

The canned meat and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 44% owing to the increasing demand for seafood and meat products worldwide. The canned ready meals segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.5% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for convenient food products.

By Distribution Channel,

? Supermarket/Hypermarket

? Convenience Stores

? E-Commerce

? Others

The convenience stores segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the projected period owing to the increasing number of convenience stores globally. The e-commerce segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 10,000 million by 2027 owing to the increasing popularity of e-commerce grocery stores and other sites amongst the consumers.

By Type,

? Organic

? Conventional

The organic segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the rising consumer inclination towards organic food products. The conventional segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth rate.

Regional Overview

By region, the global canned food market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Europe region accounted for the largest market share of more than 42% owing to the high consumption of canned food in the region. According a data published by the Global Trade, in 2019, consumption of canned food was 445,000 tonnes in Germany, 380,000 tonnes in France, and 357,000 tonnes in the UK.Segments Overview:

