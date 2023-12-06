Salmon Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global salmon market held a market value of USD 20,880.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27,344.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. Approximately, 3,282.72 kilo tons of salmon was estimated to be sold in 2021.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252



Salmon is a common name for a Salmonidae family?s species of the ray-finned fish. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and global rise in penetration of e-commerce sector. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, depletion of sea species are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to closure of fishing activities and hence, decrease in the supply of salmon in global markets.

The “Salmon Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Despite these driving factors, the stringent procurement policies by government and high cost associated with hydrogen production are expected to restrain the market growth. Supply chain disruptions and lockdowns hampered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEY PLAYER

Cermaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, AquaChile, Cooke Aquaculture, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood, Multiexport, Blumar, Salmones Camanchaca, Australis Seafoods, Nova Sea, Tassal Group, Sinkaberg-Hansen, Nordlaks, Bremnes Seashore, Norway Royal Salmon, Alsaker Fjordbruk, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The salmon market is influenced by several key stakeholders who exert considerable influence on its dynamics and development. These stakeholders typically include large aquaculture companies, fisheries, seafood processors, distributors, retailers, and governmental bodies regulating the industry.

Aquaculture companies stand as significant players, contributing to the majority of salmon production. They invest heavily in research and development to improve farming techniques, such as reducing environmental impact, enhancing feed efficiency, and mitigating disease risks. These companies often have substantial control over the supply chain, from hatcheries to processing facilities, allowing them to shape production volumes, quality standards, and pricing strategies.

Fisheries, both wild-caught and sustainable, also contribute to the salmon market. Their activities are influenced by factors like fishing quotas, environmental regulations, and sustainability initiatives set forth by governing bodies and international organizations. Their catch volumes and adherence to sustainable fishing practices impact the overall supply of wild-caught salmon.

Seafood processors play a vital role by processing raw salmon into various products like fillets, smoked salmon, canned salmon, and more. They invest in technology and quality control measures to meet consumer demands for diverse salmon products while maintaining high standards of freshness and safety.

Distributors and retailers form a crucial link between producers and consumers. They influence pricing, marketing strategies, and product availability, thereby impacting consumer access and choices in the salmon market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

Governmental bodies and regulatory agencies play a critical role in overseeing the industry. They establish fishing regulations, aquaculture standards, sustainability practices, and food safety guidelines that shape the entire salmon market. These regulations can significantly affect production methods, environmental impact, and market dynamics.

Understanding the strategies, innovations, sustainability practices, and market positioning of these key stakeholders is essential for comprehending the complexities and trends within the salmon market. Their collective actions influence supply, pricing, quality, and consumer preferences, making them instrumental in shaping the industry landscape. Ongoing analysis of their activities remains crucial for anticipating market shifts and future developments.

Segments Overview:

The global salmon market is segmented into species, fish type, product type, and distribution channel.

By Species,

? Atlantic

? Pink

? Chum/Dog

? Coho

? Sockeye

? Others

The Atlantic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 4.6% during the projected period owing to its high demand as it is a rich source of vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and proteins, as compared to the other species. The coho segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 1,000 million by 2025, as it is the next tasting salmon amongst the other varieties.

By Fish Type,

? Farmed

? Wild

The farmed segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of about 4.8% over the forecast period owing to the growing aquaculture activities globally, to cater to the increasing demand for salmon.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

By Product Type,

? Frozen

? Fresh

? Canned

? Others

The fresh segment is estimated to generate a revenue of around USD 3,000 million by 2024, due to their high demand, as they are more nutrient rich as compared to the frozen or canned salmon. The canned segment is expected to hold a market opportunity of USD 4,700 million during 2021 to 2027, as it is easy to carry and store, which is leading to its rising adoption.

By Distribution Channel,

? Retail

? E-Commerce (Online)

? Brick & Mortar Stores (Offline)

? HoReCa & Wholesale

? Processed Food Industry

? Other Institutional Customers

The retail segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the projected period owing to the increasing number of retail stores, that store fish and fish products, globally. The processed food industry segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 260 million during 2021 to 2027 owing to the tremendously growing processed food industry.

Regional Overview

By region, the global salmon market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS252

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com