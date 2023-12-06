India Generic Drugs Market, Research Methodology, Comprehensive Insights and Forecast Report By 2032 | Grow at 11% CAGR

India Generic Drugs Market Projected to Grow at 11% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The India generic drugs market is on an upward trajectory driven by multiple factors, including the robust expansion of India’s pharmaceutical industry, government initiatives, increased foreign investments, and a rise in healthcare spending across the nation.

Furthermore, a surge in health issues and increased health consciousness have amplified the demand for generic drugs in India.

Government Initiatives Foster India’s Generic Drugs Market

Government support plays a pivotal role in the market’s growth. India’s government, promoting its “Make in India” policy, encourages investments in the pharmaceutical industry to establish India as a global leader. Initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, with an outlay of USD 2.9 billion, alongside programs like Pharmaceutical Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS) and Pharmaceutical Promotion & Development Scheme (PPDS), significantly bolster India’s generic drugs market. The allowance of 100% foreign investment in the pharmaceutical industry has attracted substantial foreign capital, further nurturing market growth.

Injectable Segment Predicted to Witness High Growth

In the India generic drugs market, segmenting drugs by administration routes reveals that the injectable segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate. Injectable drugs offer swift action and minimal side effects compared to oral and topical medications, making them preferable for severe health conditions, contributing significantly to the segment’s growth.

Impact of COVID-19 and Market Projections

The demand for generic drugs in India surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a substantial increase in pharmaceutical exports, reaching USD 24.44 billion in FY2022-21. With the emergence of the Omicron variant, demand for generic drugs like Dolo 650 and Dolo 500 has surged again. The market is expected to maintain robust growth due to continued government support and increasing demand from domestic and international markets.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Wockhardt Pharmaceutical, and Sandoz – A Novartis division are among the leading players in India’s generic drugs market. Additionally, major players such as Fresenius Kabi, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Cipla, and Viatris contribute significantly to the market. The industry is competitive, with both established and new companies vying for market share through collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new projects.

Recent Industry Developments

Sun Pharmaceuticals announced plans to establish a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh in December 2021, enhancing its global presence and supplying drugs to over 100 countries. Similarly, AbbVie, a U.S. drug manufacturer, is eyeing an India launch from its global portfolio by the end of 2023 or 2024, aiming to address unmet medical needs.

The India generic drugs market is witnessing significant advancements, buoyed by government support, expanding investments, and strategic endeavors by key players, marking a dynamic and promising phase for the pharmaceutical industry in India.

