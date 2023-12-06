Frozen Food Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Frozen Food market held a market value of USD 253.98 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 504.41 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% from 2022 to 2030. Around 37,034 million kgs of frozen food were sold in 2021.

Increasing preference for convenience food coupled with increased FDI in the food processing industry in the developing countries has been instrumental for the significant growth of the market. In spite of these factors, preference towards the natural and fresh foods hinder the future growth prospects of the market to a considerable amount during the study period.

The “Frozen Food Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Increasing FDI in developing countries

According to an article published by Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., in January 2022, it was reported that the foreign direct investment increased 86% in the food processing industry during April-September, 2022. This is leading to increase the growth opportunity for the market player to flourish their business and introduce new technology in the frozen food industry. This along with increased women employment, change of lifestyle and shifting preference towards convenient foods in also rising the demand of frozen foods and subsequently contributed in the growth of the market.

KEY PLAYER

Cargill, Unilever, Nestle SA, Ajinomoto Co. Ltd., ConAgra Brands, Inc., McCain Foods, General Mills Inc., Nichirei Corporation Limited, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, CJ Foods, and Sanquan Food Co. Ltd., among others

MARKET OVERVIEW

The frozen food market is influenced by several key stakeholders who hold significant sway over its dynamics and evolution. These stakeholders encompass a wide array of participants, including frozen food manufacturers, retailers, distributors, suppliers of raw materials and packaging, technology providers, regulatory bodies, and consumers.

Frozen food manufacturers play a central role in shaping this market. They are responsible for producing a diverse range of frozen products, utilizing various ingredients and processing methods. These manufacturers invest in research and development to innovate and improve freezing techniques, enhance product quality, and develop new frozen food offerings that cater to changing consumer preferences, including healthier options and convenient meal solutions.

Retailers, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms, form another crucial stakeholder group. They influence consumer access to frozen foods through their distribution networks, marketing strategies, shelf placements, and pricing policies. Retailers often collaborate closely with manufacturers to optimize product visibility, promotion, and sales within their establishments.

Distributors are key players in the frozen food supply chain, facilitating the efficient movement of products from manufacturers to retailers. Their logistics and transportation networks are vital in maintaining the integrity of frozen products during storage and transit.

Suppliers of raw materials and packaging contribute significantly to the frozen food industry. They provide ingredients, packaging materials, and equipment necessary for the production and preservation of frozen foods. Innovations in packaging technologies that ensure product quality, extend shelf life, and improve sustainability are crucial in this market.

Technology providers offer solutions related to freezing equipment, storage facilities, and supply chain management systems, which are integral to maintaining the quality and safety of frozen foods from production to consumption.

Regulatory bodies set standards and regulations governing food safety, labeling, and quality control in the frozen food industry. Compliance with these standards is essential for all stakeholders to ensure consumer safety and maintain industry credibility.

Understanding the strategies, technological advancements, supply chain efficiency, regulatory compliance, and consumer preferences of these key stakeholders is crucial for comprehending the complexities and trends within the frozen food market. Their collective efforts and interactions shape product availability, quality, innovation, and market growth, making them instrumental in steering the direction of the industry. Ongoing analysis and awareness of their activities are vital for predicting market shifts and future developments.

Segments Overview:

The global Frozen Food market is segmented into type, and distribution channel.

By Type,

? Fruits

? Vegetables

? Dairy Products

? Meat & Poultry

? Sea Food

? Bakery Products

? Soups

? Ready Meals

? Others

The meat & poultry segment is forecasted to grow by a contribution of more than USD 70.00 billion by 2027. According to a report published by Heinrich-B?ll-Stiftung European Union, the global meat consumption reached at 320 million tonnes in 2018 and still increasing in a significant manner. This is owing to increase the demand and adoption of frozen meat and subsequently responsible for the segmental growth. The ready meals segment held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021. Increased consumption of ready to eat food and convenient option for a busy schedule is thriving the adoption of ready meals during the study period and resulted in the dominance of this segment.

By Distribution Channel,

? Retail

? Enterprise Sales (B2B)

The retails channel is anticipated to gain a lucrative opportunity to generate more than USD 46.00 billion during the forecast period. Developed infrastructure of the convenience store and hyper markets along with a large inventory are some of the key factors for the growth of this segment. In the developing countries like India, modern trade act as a significant growth driver for the increased sales through retail channels. However, enterprise sales is also providing a promising growth opportunity in this industry owing to increased adoption of frozen foods in the hospitality industries.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Frozen Food market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

