Disposable Face Mask Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

Disposable Face Mask Market Expected to Achieve 20% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The global disposable face mask market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by various factors such as increasing air pollution, a rise in airborne diseases, and growing health consciousness.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean projects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% for the global disposable face mask market during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is propelled by several factors, including escalating air pollution, a surge in airborne diseases, heightened health awareness, and the ongoing pandemic, which has increased the demand for disposable face masks. Additionally, various industries emphasizing the health and safety of workers, alongside the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, contribute to the growing demand for these masks.

Worsening Air Quality Driving Market Growth

Air quality degradation continues to be a concerning issue globally, with growing industrialization, urbanization, deforestation, and increasing vehicle fleets contributing to this deterioration. According to reports, outdoor air containing fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) is linked to approximately 4.2 million annual deaths worldwide. The presence of microscopic particles and tiny liquid droplets caused by burning fossil fuels is a significant health hazard. Scientific studies demonstrate that disposable surgical masks effectively block harmful PM 2.5 particles from the air, varying between 60-90%, supporting their increased demand and contributing to the growth of the global disposable face mask market.

Non-Woven Masks Dominate Market Segment

In the realm of disposable face masks, non-woven masks captured the largest market share in 2021 due to cost-effective manufacturing processes and a cleaner disposable process. Offering two or more protective layers and free from latex, Polyvinylchloride, and DEPH materials, non-woven masks are preferred in hospitals and by individuals with sensitive skin, ensuring superior protection against allergic reactions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

The disposable face mask industry experienced a significant surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health agencies worldwide, including the WHO and national ministries, advocated mask-wearing to mitigate the virus’s spread, leading to an unprecedented demand for surgical masks. Estimates suggest a global demand of around 2.4 billion surgical masks in 2020. The emergence of the Omicron variant and other highly mutated strains is expected to further drive market growth.

Regional Insights and Key Players

In 2021, North America dominated the disposable face mask market due to increasing surgical procedures, heightened health awareness, and substantial demand from the healthcare sector. Leading players in the global market include 3M, AERO PRO CO., LTD., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark (KCWW), Kowa Company, Ltd., among others. The market is highly fragmented, fostering competition among established and emerging players through strategies like collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new projects.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Maskc launched a new KF94 disposable face mask with a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) exceeding 94%, featuring a four-layer structure for enhanced protection.

A December 2021 study by an infectious disease expert revealed that disposable medical face masks can be washed up to 10 times without detergent and still offer better protection than homemade fabric masks, emphasizing their efficacy and durability.

The global disposable face mask market is witnessing remarkable growth due to various factors, solidifying its importance in safeguarding health amidst evolving environmental and health challenges.

