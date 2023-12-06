Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger and Bigger

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market held a market value of USD 26.96 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.76 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. The market volume for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt industry accounts to be 9,160.71 kilo tons in 2021, with a growth rate of 6.43% over the forecast period.

The “Probiotic and Prebiotic Yogurt Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Yogurt is a semisolid fermented milk product which is formed from lactic acid producing bacteria; Lactobacillus bulgaricus along with Streptococcus thermophilus. Yogurt consumption constitutes arrays of benefits for the human body. In light of this, the demand for yogurt as a prebiotic and probiotic has been increasing tremendously.

The market for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt is booming owing to the rising yogurt consumption, increasing research indicating the benefits of yogurt, and the rising market players. The positive investigations followed by the companies is an element of substantial importance fueling the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in May 2020, Probi AB ventured into a long-term research and development collaboration agreement with Competence Centre on Health Technologies (CCHT), which aims at developing novel products based on probiotics lactobacilli strains.

KEY PLAYER

Yakult, Nestle, Chobani, Fage, Greek Gods, Dannon, Pillars, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is influenced by various key stakeholders who play pivotal roles in shaping its dynamics and development. These stakeholders include yogurt manufacturers, dairy companies, probiotics and prebiotics suppliers, retailers, consumers, regulatory bodies, and research institutions.

Yogurt manufacturers are central to this market, producing probiotic and prebiotic-enhanced yogurt varieties. They invest in research and development to incorporate beneficial bacteria (probiotics) and indigestible fibers (prebiotics) into yogurt formulations. These manufacturers focus on maintaining probiotic viability throughout the production process and ensuring that the product meets regulatory standards while providing health benefits to consumers.

Dairy companies are significant players as suppliers of milk and dairy ingredients used in yogurt production. Their supply chain management and quality control measures contribute to the overall quality and safety of probiotic and prebiotic yogurt.

Probiotics and prebiotics suppliers provide the essential ingredients used to fortify yogurt. They contribute to innovations in strains of beneficial bacteria and prebiotic fibers, ensuring their stability and effectiveness in yogurt products.

Retailers, including supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms, influence consumer access to probiotic and prebiotic yogurt through product availability, shelf positioning, marketing strategies, and pricing policies. Their collaboration with manufacturers often determines the visibility and promotion of these specialized yogurt products.

Consumers’ preferences for healthy and functional foods significantly impact the demand for probiotic and prebiotic yogurt. Awareness of the health benefits associated with these products, such as improved gut health and digestion, drives consumer choices in the market.

Regulatory bodies set standards and guidelines for probiotics, prebiotics, and dairy products, ensuring safety, labeling accuracy, and health claims. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for manufacturers to maintain consumer trust and credibility in the market.

Research institutions and scientific organizations contribute to the advancement of knowledge regarding the health benefits and efficacy of probiotics and prebiotics. Their studies and findings support manufacturers in developing evidence-based products that meet consumer needs.

Understanding the strategies, innovations, consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and scientific advancements of these key stakeholders is essential for comprehending the complexities and trends within the probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market. Their collective efforts shape product innovation, availability, quality, and market growth, making them instrumental in driving the direction of the industry. Continuous analysis and awareness of their activities are vital for predicting market shifts and future developments.

Segments Overview:

The global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is segmented into type and application.

By Type,

? Plain Yogurt

? Flavored Yogurt

? Fruited Yogurt

? Others

The flavored yogurt segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.

By Application,

? Children

? Adults

? Elderly People

The adults segment held a market share of 66.5% in 2021 owing to the high consumption of probiotic yogurt in adult population.

Regional Overview

By region, the global probiotic and prebiotic yogurt market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

