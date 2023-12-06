India Face Mask Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 to 2032

India’s Face Mask Market to Sustain Double-Digit Growth Through 2028

The India face mask market continues to surge, driven by several catalysts including heightened air pollution, an upsurge in airborne diseases, and increased health consciousness. Moreover, the proliferation of surgical procedures in India and the ongoing threat of coronavirus bolster the adoption of face masks across the nation.

A recent study conducted by Report Ocean forecasts a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% for the India face mask market during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is underpinned by escalating air pollution, a rise in airborne diseases, augmented health awareness, the surge in surgeries, and the persistent threat of COVID-19. Additionally, the escalating demand for face masks in various industries and the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries contribute to the market’s traction.

Rising Surgical Procedures Boost Demand

Essential for surgical procedures, face masks play a pivotal role in preventing infections and ensuring patient safety. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India conducted nearly 20 million surgeries in the fiscal year 2019-2020, with Cesarean sections being the most performed surgery, accounting for almost 3.5 million surgeries.

However, despite the substantial surgical burden of disease in low and middle-income countries like India, the country falls short of meeting the Lancet’s recommended surgical procedures per 100,000 people. It is anticipated that with increasing per capita income and enhanced healthcare infrastructure, India’s surgical procedures will witness significant growth in the coming years, bolstering the demand for face masks and driving the India face mask market.

Online Distribution Channel to Witness Accelerated Growth

In the distribution channel segmentation of India’s face mask market, the online distribution channel is poised to register remarkable growth during the forecast period. The surge in e-commerce activities, especially during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, has elevated online purchases, including face masks. Furthermore, the pervasive penetration of smartphones and the internet in low- and middle-income segments is expected to fuel the rapid growth of online distribution channels.

COVID-19 Impact and Market Dynamics

The face mask industry in India experienced an exponential surge in demand during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers ramped up production, resulting in surplus masks. Despite this surplus, the actual usage was observed to be lower than the awareness levels. However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, mask usage surged again, indicating a cyclical pattern of demand tied to pandemic waves.

Key Players and Market Fragmentation

The Leading Players in India Face Mask Market are 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and Medline Industries. Other players operating in the market are Impex Private Limited, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Salus Product Types, Z Plus Disposable, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., other prominent players.

Recent Developments

Welspun India’s announcement of US FDA 510(k) approval for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks, coupled with Parisodhana Technologies’ development of washable hybrid multiply face masks, signify recent innovations in the market, reinforcing efficacy and comfort in face mask design and utility.

The India face mask market shows persistent growth dynamics, driven by various factors influencing health consciousness, surgical demands, and ongoing concerns regarding infectious diseases.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

