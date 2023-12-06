India Face Mask Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 to 2032

India’s Face Mask Market to Sustain Double-Digit Growth Through 2028
The India face mask market continues to surge, driven by several catalysts including heightened air pollution, an upsurge in airborne diseases, and increased health consciousness. Moreover, the proliferation of surgical procedures in India and the ongoing threat of coronavirus bolster the adoption of face masks across the nation.
A recent study conducted by Report Ocean forecasts a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% for the India face mask market during the forecast period (2022-2028). This growth is underpinned by escalating air pollution, a rise in airborne diseases, augmented health awareness, the surge in surgeries, and the persistent threat of COVID-19. Additionally, the escalating demand for face masks in various industries and the increasing popularity of cosmetic surgeries contribute to the market’s traction.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR438
Rising Surgical Procedures Boost Demand
Essential for surgical procedures, face masks play a pivotal role in preventing infections and ensuring patient safety. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, India conducted nearly 20 million surgeries in the fiscal year 2019-2020, with Cesarean sections being the most performed surgery, accounting for almost 3.5 million surgeries.
However, despite the substantial surgical burden of disease in low and middle-income countries like India, the country falls short of meeting the Lancet’s recommended surgical procedures per 100,000 people. It is anticipated that with increasing per capita income and enhanced healthcare infrastructure, India’s surgical procedures will witness significant growth in the coming years, bolstering the demand for face masks and driving the India face mask market.
Online Distribution Channel to Witness Accelerated Growth
In the distribution channel segmentation of India’s face mask market, the online distribution channel is poised to register remarkable growth during the forecast period. The surge in e-commerce activities, especially during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, has elevated online purchases, including face masks. Furthermore, the pervasive penetration of smartphones and the internet in low- and middle-income segments is expected to fuel the rapid growth of online distribution channels.
COVID-19 Impact and Market Dynamics
The face mask industry in India experienced an exponential surge in demand during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturers ramped up production, resulting in surplus masks. Despite this surplus, the actual usage was observed to be lower than the awareness levels. However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, mask usage surged again, indicating a cyclical pattern of demand tied to pandemic waves.
Key Players and Market Fragmentation
The Leading Players in India Face Mask Market are 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and Medline Industries. Other players operating in the market are Impex Private Limited, Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Salus Product Types, Z Plus Disposable, Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., other prominent players.
Market Overview
Market Size & Forecast
By Value (USD Million)
Market Share & Forecast
By Product Type
Reusable Mask
Disposable Mask
By Filter Type
Particulate Filter
Gas & Odor Filter
Combination Filter
By Material
Polypropylene
Nylon
Melt Brown
Cotton
Others
By End-Use
Personal/Individual
Commercial
Industrial
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Recent Developments
Welspun India’s announcement of US FDA 510(k) approval for its 3 Ply Surgical Masks, coupled with Parisodhana Technologies’ development of washable hybrid multiply face masks, signify recent innovations in the market, reinforcing efficacy and comfort in face mask design and utility.
The India face mask market shows persistent growth dynamics, driven by various factors influencing health consciousness, surgical demands, and ongoing concerns regarding infectious diseases.
